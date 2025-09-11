

CONKLIN, NY, Sept 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Envirosite, part of ADEC Innovations, today announced the acquisition of the business assets of Land Insight, a leading provider of environmental risk data in Australia. The move extends Envirosite's presence beyond North America and strengthens its position as a global leader in environmental due diligence solutions. Envirosite Acquires Business Assets for Land Insight

Envirosite acquires Land Insight assets, expanding global environmental data services. By adding Land Insight's trusted property data and historical resources to its portfolio, Envirosite now provides consistent, high-quality environmental insights across the United States, Canada, and Australia-helping consultants, engineers, and lenders assess and manage property riskwith confidence. "With Land Insight, we can now give clients in Australia the same trusted, comprehensive data our partners in North America rely on to make confident property decisions," said Mark Mattei, President of Envirosite. "This acquisition enhances our international presence and brings innovative tools to new markets at a time when clear environmental insights matter more than ever." "This step reflects ADEC Innovations' strategy of combining global reach with local expertise," said James Donovan, Co-Founder and Global CEO of ADEC Innovations. "By integrating Land Insight into our network, we give clients the clarity they need to move faster from information to action." Land Insight has long been recognized in Australia for its reliable environmental property data, including historical records widely used by environmental consultants, engineers, and lenders. Integrating these assets into Envirosite's SaaS platforms, ATLAS™ and Property Risk Map, broadens the company's ability to deliver actionable insights on a global scale. With this expansion into Australia-building on its strong presence in the U.S. and Canada-Envirosite is uniquely positioned to deliver consistent, high-quality environmental data solutions across three continents, ensuring that clients can move projects forward with clarity, speed, and confidence. About Envirosite Envirosite is where every project decision begins, with reliable environmental data professionals can trust. We deliver property records and historical resources, including aerials, city directories, topographic maps, and fire insurance plans, powered by our SaaS platforms, Atlas™ and Property Risk Map. Drawing from more than 2,300 verified databases, our solutions set the standard for property due diligence across North America and beyond. Environmental consultants, engineers, and lenders rely on Envirosite to move projects forward with clarity and certainty. As part of ADEC Innovations, we turn information into action, translating risk into insight and creating impact that lasts. envirositecorp.com About Land Insight Land Insight is an Australian provider of environmental risk data and historical property information. Its insights support environmental professionals in identifying and managing property risk and have played a key role in advancing environmental due diligence practices in Australia. landinsight.co About ADEC Innovations ADEC Innovations is a global provider of ESG solutions, workforce strategies, and technology platforms that help organizations meet sustainability goals and manage risk. With offices and operations worldwide, ADEC delivers data-driven services and impact solutions across environmental, social, and governance domains. adec-innovations.com Contact Information

Zackary Rieger

Head of Marketing, Envirosite

zackary.rieger@adec-innovations.com

916-995-0814 Niem Tash

Head of Operations, Envirosite

ntash@envirositecorp.com

607-608-2248 SOURCE: Envirosite





Topic: Merger & Acquisition

Source: Envirosite

Sectors: Environment, ESG

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

