

SINGAPORE, 16 September 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The highly anticipated launch of “How Not to Lose the Billion Dollars You Didn’t Know You Had” by Sissi Goh — Singapore’s foremost legacy planner, award-winning author, and TEDx speaker — drew an elite audience of entrepreneurs, wealth managers, and senior professionals. Held at the sophisticated Executive Lounge, One Raffles Quay, the evening was graced by Guest of Honour, Associate Professor Edward Tay, Head of CET & Executive Education at the Asian Institute of Digital Finance, National University of Singapore (NUS), who lauded the book’s timely and practical insights on safeguarding wealth and values across generations. The event featured a thought-provoking panel discussion with some of the region’s brightest minds: Alan Ang (Chair, Asia Blockchain Association), Vineeth Narasimhan (Founder & CEO, Kristal.AI), Annie Nguyen (Senior Regional Enterprise Sales Director, MNC), and Somnath Adak (CEO, APTT). Together, they explored the intersection of blockchain, AI, and digital finance, and how these forces are reshaping legacy planning in a rapidly evolving world. Mett.AI was the alliance partner for this bespoke event. The evening’s blend of intellectual dialogue, actionable insights, and meaningful networking made it a truly memorable gathering that set a new benchmark for conversations on wealth stewardship in the digital era. In her book, Sissi Goh explores why wealth often fails to survive beyond the third generation, addressing challenges ranging from poorly structured wills to emerging risks such as digital assets. “Legacy is not just about money—it is about meaning. ”Wealth that isn’t properly planned doesn’t just disappear; it fractures families and erodes harmony. With the right strategies, we can ensure that both wealth and values are carried forward across generations,” said Sissi Goh during the launch. In his address, Professor Tay commended Sissi’s work, highlighting the timeliness of her book in helping Singaporeans and global families navigate complex issues of wealth, governance, and generational transition. He shares.“In today’s world, legacy is more than just wealth—it is about stewardship, governance, and responsibility,” Prof. Tay remarked. Sissi’s book sheds much-needed light on how families can prepare for the future in both traditional and digital economies.” Discussions explored how blockchain, AI, and digital finance are reshaping wealth and inheritance, with a central question: “How do families protect their legacy in an age where wealth is no longer only dollars and cents, but also digital and data-driven?” About Sissi Goh- Sissi Goh is a Singapore-based Legacy Planner, Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP), award-winning author, and TEDx speaker. With over two decades of experience, she has helped families, entrepreneurs, and business leaders safeguard their wealth while ensuring it aligns with their values and vision. For details Contact:

