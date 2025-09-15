

HONG KONG, Sep 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – CTF Life announces the launch of a new platform – CTF Life+ – designed to engage university students and nurture future talent who demonstrate innovative thinking and a strong sense of social responsibility. As part of the launch, an inaugural case competition open to students from tertiary institutions across Hong Kong will be hosted on CTF Life+. Participants will leverage resources from the Chow Tai Fook Group’s ecosystem to develop solutions that promote society-wide financial empowerment and sustainable development. Insurance serves as a safety net for society and is increasingly becoming an indispensable part of everyday life. With the launch of CTF Life+, CTF Life aims to enhance young people’s knowledge of the insurance industry, as well as their understanding of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and social innovation. Participants of the case competition will apply their knowledge by acting as “Life Planners” to support underprivileged or less financially-literate groups – including youth, the elderly and new arrivals to Hong Kong – in developing fundamental financial planning skills. Eleonore Chow, Chief Executive, Agency of CTF Life, said: “CTF Life has long been committed to strengthening connections with the younger generation through multiple channels – supporting their career development and fostering a positive life attitude that helps create value beyond dreams. The financial empowerment case competition emphasises the social responsibility and inclusiveness at the core of ESG principles, raising students’ awareness of the importance of balancing social impact with economic participation. Participating teams will tackle real-life business challenges, address corporate needs, and propose practical solutions. We look forward to seeing the innovation they bring as they develop and execute new ideas.” Participants from the same or different institutions are welcome to form teams of either four or six members to join the competition. Individual applicants will be grouped by the organiser. Each team will be paired with a mentor from CTF Life to provide guidance throughout the competition. During the competition, participants will have the opportunity to take part in at least one internship day to gain deeper insights into the profession. CTF Life+ will also invite expert speakers to share perspectives on corporate social responsibility and broader ESG topics to inspire participants to develop innovative as well as practical solutions. The judging panel will comprise representatives from various professional organisations and prominent figures in the education sector. They will evaluate each team’s solution based on five key criteria: corporate synergy (25%), innovation (25%), feasibility of the proposal (20%), social impact and ESG integration (20%), and presentation and communication skills (10%). This comprehensive assessment will reflect each team’s overall capabilities and ability to implement their proposed solutions effectively. The winning team, first runners-up, and second runners-up will be awarded cash prizes of HK$50,000, HK$30,000 and HK$10,000, respectively. Moreover, these teams will have the opportunity to secure incubation funding from CTF Life+, with continued support from CTF Life to bring their innovative ideas to life and co-create the future. The case competition is open for registration until 9 October 2025, and the Grand Pitch Day will take place on 7 February 2026. About CTF Life Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance. Media enquiries CTF Life

Corporate Communications

Vecinia Lau

+852 2591 8297

vecinia.lau@ctflife.com.hk Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)





