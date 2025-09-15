

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - September 15, 2025) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE Powered by GMG Graphene is now successfully patented in Australia for 20 years from the date of its grant. GMG is progressing this patent in various other countries and remains optimistic about the successful granting of this patent in other countries as well.



GMG is also proud to announce that the Company and its distributors have successfully completed additional energy savings projects, including at a large international airport as seen in Figure 1.







Figure 1: International Airport Air Handling Units



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/266415_image1.jpg The energy savings observed due to the THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE coating on the cooling coils were on average a 10.6% reduction in temperature and a 10.5% reduction in air flow pressure across the cooling coils. GMG is now working with distributors and the customer to identify and implement more projects. Work Description Before Coating

Temp. °C / °F After THERMAL-XR® Coating

Temp. °C / °F Difference due to THERMAL-XR®

°C / °F Entry to Cooling Coil 25.4 / 77.7 25.2 / 77.4 Exit from Cooling Coil 17.5 / 63.5 16.4 / 61.5 Temp. Reduction Provided by Cooling Coil 7.9 / 13.5 8.7 / 15.9 1.2 / 2.4 (10.6%)



The air flow pressure across these internal cooling coils was recorded before washing, after washing and then after coating with THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE. The recordings show a notable 6.5% reduction of air flow pressure due to the significant reduction in friction caused by the graphene coating. Work Description Air Pressure at Entry to Cooling Coil (Pascal) Air Pressure at Exit from Cooling Coil (Pascal) Difference in Air Pressure between Entry & Exit of Cooling Coil Washing & Cleaning 287 268 19 (6.6%) THERMAL-XR® Coating 275 257 18 (6.5%) Washing & Cleaning +

THERMAL-XR® Coating 287 257 30 (10.5%) GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "Our partnership with our distributors continues to be quite successful and we look forward to implementing more energy savings projects with THERMAL-XR® Powered by GMG Graphene with various other companies and around the world." About GMG: GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries. GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the bank chain applying THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE to other projects, GMG's continued partnership with distributors and the potential application of THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE to other projects. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that GMG will implement energy savings case studies with other companies in Singapore and worldwide. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE will not be able to implement energy savings projects in Singapore and worldwide. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266415





