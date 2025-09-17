

Calgary, Canada, Sept 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) (“Karbon-X" or the “Company”), a vertically integrated climate solutions company, today announced that it has filed its Form 10-K with audited financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. The full filing is available under the Company’s profile on OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/KARX/overview Operational and Strategic highlights for Fiscal Year 2025 Completed the acquisition of ALLCOT Group, expanding Karbon-X’s global footprint and integrating world-class expertise.

Launched trading operations, marking a critical milestone in validating the Company’s business model and initiating its revenue-generating activities.

Entered landmark partnerships with major energy producers and with the BK Dukes, reflecting strong market confidence in Karbon-X’s vision and capabilities. Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue surged to $3.16 million, up from $0.41 million in the prior year, marking the first full year of active carbon credit trading.

Recognized $3.86 million in deferred revenue from forward carbon credit contracts, including contracts acquired through the ALLCOT transaction.

The ALLCOT acquisition expanded Karbon-X’s verified emissions pipeline and positioned the Company for multi-jurisdictional credit monetization.

Entered revenue-generating agreements with major energy producers and the BK Dukes, contributing to $3.79 million in receivables from forward carbon credit sales. “2025 was a pivotal year for Karbon-X, marked by the acquisition of ALLCOT Group, the launch of our trading operations, and new partnerships that strengthened our position in the global carbon market. These achievements are reflected in our financial results, which highlight both the momentum we’ve built and the foundation we’ve established for long-term growth. We are confident in our strategy and committed to delivering lasting value for shareholders and the planet.” – Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X Looking Ahead The Company intends to continue to execute on its growth strategy, with a focus on expanding its role in both compliance and voluntary carbon markets, advancing new partnerships, and scaling its portfolio of climate solutions. Management believes Karbon-X is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing demand for trusted climate solutions and to deliver long-term value for shareholders. About Karbon-X Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end climate solutions across both compliance and voluntary markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to third-party verification, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X ensures transparency and impact at every step. Karbon-X makes trusted climate action accessible not only to businesses and institutions, but also to individuals and everyday people who want their choices to create lasting impact. Forward Looking Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to Karbon-X Corp.’s financial performance, business strategy, growth plans, and market positioning. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are subject to change, and Karbon-X Corp. assumes no obligation to update them, except as required by law. Contact:



Adriana Ebell

Interim CFO

Karbon-X

a.ebell@karbon-x.com



Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-Xec@karbon-x.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Karbon-X Corp.

Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Environment, ESG

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

