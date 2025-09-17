

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - September 17, 2025) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce that it has received partial results from the 3D ground-based Induced Polarization ("IP") survey recently completed at its highly prospective copper-silver-lead-zinc Arsenault property located in northern British Columbia, close to the Yukon-B.C. border. The geophysical contractor employed state-of-the-art instruments with dipoles at 100m station spacing to dimensions of 15m in subsurface high density data acquisition. The survey consists of 60 km of parallel lines with 200m line spacing that covered approximately 12 square kms at the heart of the 96.5 square kilometer (37.3 sq. mile) Arsenault property. The property is located in "Big Salmon" geological terrain comprising volcano-sedimentary formations that elsewhere are host to important VMS and precious metals deposits. Data acquired in the field is now being processed to present two dimensional drawings (pseudo-sections) that depict ground mass resistivity and chargeability and are being received daily. Survey lines are spaced at 200 metres and controlled by GPS. Figures 1 to 6 illustrate the resulting Induced Polarization and Resistivity that are interpreted to reflect characteristics of the underlying bedrock. In addition to the recent survey and other work by its own crews, Casa has a large database of similar geophysical work, geochemical surveys, geological mapping, and trenching. An airborne VTEM survey in 2017 revealed five compelling exploration targets of low resistivity coincident with strong geochemistry in volcanic members of Big Salmon rocks. As shown in the accompanying drawings, the 2025 advanced 3D ground IP survey is highlighted by strong geophysical signatures that confirm most of the pre-existing data including that from a previously flown Airborne Electromagnetic ("EM") survey (2017). The colour-coded pseudo-sections show a pattern of high to very high chargeability responses as well as an array of resistivity responses from very low to high but due in part to widely varying electrical characteristics inherent in different rock and mineral types, do not allow confident assignment of anomalies to rock (or mineral) types. Ultimately confirmation will be with further, more-detailed surveys, trenching and drilling. Casa's management team has extensive experience in applying technical data in the search for valuable base and precious metal deposits. Plans to advance the Arsenault property are being finalized with an objective of entering the drilling phase. Areas of particularly strong technical signatures will be the focus of the initial drilling campaign. The Company has conducted consultations with the Teslin-Taku First Nation and has a drill permit from the provincial of British Columbia. A drill program will be with personnel accommodated in a temporary camp. All environmental and social protocols will be strictly observed. Figure 1: Line 27E Alpha IP Survey To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1750/266791_figure%201%20-%20line%2027e.jpg Figure 2: Line 26E Alpha IP Survey To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1750/266791_figure%202%20-%20line%2026e.jpg Figure 3: Line 25E Alpha IP Survey To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1750/266791_figure%203%20-%20line%2025e.jpg Figure 4: Line 24E Alpha IP Survey To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1750/266791_figure%204%20-%20line%2024e.jpg Figure 5: Line 23E Alpha IP Survey To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1750/266791_figure%205%20-%20line%2023e.jpg Figure 6: Line 22E Alpha IP Survey To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1750/266791_figure%206%20-%20line%2022e.jpg The VTEM Airborne geophysical survey depicts the acquired IP line locations and in relation to the VTEM identified targets.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1750/266791_casafig7.jpg The Following the 3D Presentation of Induced Polarization and Resistivity sections completed to date.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1750/266791_ba4ecde4b41aa932_008full.jpg "The 3D IP ground survey with its high resolution will help us define our future exploration at the Arsenault Project," commented Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Casa Minerals. "I recently had the pleasure of visiting the Project and seeing firsthand what has enticed previous explorers over decades. Our field crews have examined numerous rock samples that exhibit strong sulphide mineralization including some that conceptually may be related to the mysterious deep-sea "black smokers" the signature of volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. We are looking forward to seeing additional results of this sophisticated technical survey that undoubtedly will help us understand the subsurface geology without incurring significant environmental impact." About the Arsenault Project Casa Minerals Inc. is aiming to exercise the option to acquire 75% ownership. It has fulfilled requirements of share issuance and is committed to fulfill its exploration expenditure and payment obligations which were accrued and postponed due to market conditions. For further details, please see the Company's MD&A filed on SEDAR+. About Casa Minerals Inc. Casa Minerals Inc. is a company engaged in gold exploration in two prominent regions: Arizona and British Columbia, Canada. The company is involved in gold exploration on the Congress Gold Mine, a past-producing mine located in Arizona. The company is also active in copper-gold exploration in British Columbia, Canada. Casa Minerals' management team has a track record of numerous discoveries in the exploration sector. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.casaminerals.com/. On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology President, CEO and Director For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: farshad@casaminerals.com

https://www.casaminerals.com NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266791





