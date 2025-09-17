Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM)
Counterfeit Products Sold Online in Malaysia Threaten Halal Compliance, Consumer Health, and the E-Commerce Sector, Says Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM)


Nadzim Johan, Chief Activist of Muslim Consumers Association of Malaysia (Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia or PPIM) (L) and Rajen Manickar, Founder of Holista Colltech (R) briefing the media to express deep concern about counterfeit fish oil supplements being sold online in Malaysia with fake halal certificates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Muslim Consumers’ Association of Malaysia today expressed deep concern over the emergence of counterfeit health products sold online with fake halal certificates.

Nadzim Johan, Chief Activist of Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM), urged the authorities to investigate and take immediate action against the companies involved.

Nadzim warned that if not addressed promptly, these illegal practices could endanger public health and erode the confidence of Muslims in Malaysia regarding syariah compliance and guidance. He also stressed that this issue threatens local syariah-compliant businesses operating on e-commerce platforms.

PPIM has held urgent discussions with Holista Colltech Limited (“Holista”) concerning a recent police report filed by the company in Malaysia.

The report was lodged regarding counterfeit PRISTIN® Omega-3 fish oil products being sold on two popular e-commerce platforms, Lazada and Shopee.

Holista, headquartered in Petaling Jaya and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, filed the report with the Royal Malaysia Police after obtaining samples of the counterfeit products.

Independent laboratory testing revealed that the counterfeit products were made from low-grade palm oil instead of fish-derived Omega-3.

Holista is Malaysia’s market leader in Omega-3 supplements, sold under two flagship brands – PRISTIN® GOLD OMEGA-3 FISH OIL 1200MG SOFTGEL and PRISTIN® OMEGA-3 FISH OIL 1200MG. Both products are halal-certified.

Nadzim emphasized that Holista’s genuine products are only available through pharmacies licensed by the Ministry of Health Malaysia and via Holista’s official online stores, Alterni.com and Holista.global.

“We are deeply concerned about the emergence of such counterfeit products. With the rapid growth of e-commerce in Malaysia, we fear that other counterfeit cases may exist and remain undetected by the authorities,” said Nadzim.

He further highlighted three critical issues:

1. Halal certification is a core element of the Islamic faith. Any blatant misuse of the halal logo undermines the trust of Muslims in Malaysia and globally in the certification of products, their sources, and production processes.

2. Such counterfeit products deliberately evade regulatory oversight governing supplement safety and compliance. Not only do they fail to support health, but they actively endanger consumers.

3. As a Muslim-majority country with a large young population, Malaysia is a thriving e-commerce market, respected globally for its adherence to Islamic practices and halal compliance. Violations of this nature will have severe repercussions for syariah-compliant businesses if not dealt with decisively.

PPIM has called on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) – which oversees online activities – and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, to investigate the e-commerce platforms used for selling these counterfeit products and to identify the companies or individuals involved.

Nadzim added that industry players, including pharmacy chains and the Malaysian Dietary Supplement Association, should also hold urgent discussions to address growing concerns among consumers, particularly Muslims.

About PPIM

Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM) was established in June 1997 by a group of doctors, university lecturers, Islamic academician and individuals, in view of the problems faced by Muslim consumers in identifying Halal products. PPIM is an educational organisation for Muslims about Halal products. Its official website provides Halal and Haram products list, FAQs, forum, downloads, consumer complaint and latest news.

PPIM Media contact person:
Puan Zura
Email address: ppimmedia1@gmail.com,
Mobile number: 013-6116666

 




