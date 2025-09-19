Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 19, 2025
Thursday, 18 September 2025, 16:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Modern Dental Group Limited
CGSI Reiterates 'Add' Rating on Modern Dental (03600.HK) with Raised Target Price of HK$6.88

HONG KONG, Sep 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – CGSI reiterates the “Add” rating on Modern Dental (03600.HK) with a higher target price of HK$6.88 in a recent report. According to the report, Modern Dental Group’s 1H25 net profit grew 33% yoy to HK$285m, slightly higher than expected due to stronger Europe and Australia operations. CGSI expects Modern Dental to deliver stable revenue growth in FY25 with an improved EBITDA margin of 24.0% (vs. 21.1% in FY24), driven by 1) stronger demand for high quality dental prosthetic products in Europe and Australia, 2) sales volume recovery in the China market due to its better product quality and brand reputation among dentists, and 3) improved production efficiency in Dongguan, Vietnam, US and Thailand factories.

CGSI believes the acquisition of Hexa Ceram, Thailand’s largest dental laboratory in terms of market share, will diversify the company’s global distribution and sales network with a larger presence in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region, driving revenue growth in FY25-27F. CGSI reiterates Add on Modern Dental as it is believed that the company will further gain global market share in dental prosthetics. CGSI raises the FY25-26F EPS forecasts by 1-2% on new SEA contribution, with a FY25 net profit forecast of HK$545m. The target price rises to HK$6.88, as it rolls over to FY26F and raises EPS forecasts, based on 10x FY26F P/E.

*Disclaimer: The views given in this article are extracted from relevant research report. For detailed information, please refer to the full report.

 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Modern Dental Group Limited
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Modern Dental Group Limited
Aug 29, 2025 09:25 HKT/SGT
Modern Dental Group Reports 34.7% Surge in 1H2025 Net Profit
May 28, 2025 16:44 HKT/SGT
Modern Dental Group's Thai Subsidiary Hexa Ceram Held 30th Anniversary Celebration and Dental Symposium
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       