

The 2025 edition concludes with unprecedented business momentum, showcasing a powerful convergence of industry leaders and top-tier buyers from global and leading organizations.

A powerful convergence of industry leaders, innovators, and key buyers from across the region set the stage for three days of high-impact networking and business at InfoComm India 2025. MUMBAI, INDIA, Sept 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Reinforcing India's status as a critical engine for the global Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) industry, InfoComm India 2025 concluded on 11 September, serving as the definitive nexus for technology innovation, business strategy, and high-level networking. The event brought together an influential convergence of industry titans, policymakers, and enterprise buyers to address key market challenges and unlock new opportunities. This year’s show saw 28% of technology end users, a 17.2% YOY rise over 2024. The show attendance also saw a marked increase in international visitors from 30 countries, demonstrating India’s rising prominence as a key regional hub for Pro AV solutions and a go-to destination for knowledge exchange, business and networking across borders. 75 high-value Invited Guests from across India and the Middle East, inviting conversations between leaders to forge the future of the industry through multiple vertical markets, which converged through the power of the Pro AV industry. InfoComm India 2025 was a dynamic hub of activity, featuring (clockwise from top left) expert-led Summit sessions, high-level engagement with dignitaries like Shri. Ashish Shelar, a vibrant show floor bustling with business, and deep learning opportunities for all attendees. The event was graced by Shri. Ashish Shelar, Honorable Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. Impressed with the advanced technology displayed at InfoComm India and the show's contribution to India's national goals, particularly the vision of Viksit Bharat – the government's initiative to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, the Minister commented, ‘I must congratulate InfoComm India for organizing such a wonderful exhibition. The power of technology and the real products which can make a Viksit Bharat… and the way to do this is through smart solutions. This can be clearly seen at this exhibition. Be it a school classroom or a digital office, this digital innovation and technological upgradation have been rightfully displayed here.” A new US$400 million government budget for India's Ministry of Culture will drive significant demand for the Pro AV industry. The 2025-26 funding prioritizes the digital integration of heritage sites and the use of digital storytelling to enhance visitor experiences, creating opportunities within a tourism sector projected to be worth US$231.6 billion. This government-led push is already being reflected on the show floor, where a significant increase in registered buyers from key sectors such as live events and entertainment, museum management, heritage sites, and tourism development bodies, all actively sourcing new solutions. Attendees from these sectors include Ramoji Film City, Groove Temple Entertainment, Directorate of Museums, Government of Assam and Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation. A Powerhouse for High-Value Business and Connections Generating immediate business opportunities, the show’s Invited Guests Program welcomed 75 key decision-makers and specifiers from across the region, including India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. The invited guests contributed more than US$100 million for projects slated for the next 12 to 18 months, connected with exhibitors through curated business matching sessions and guided show floor tours. Hailing from critical growth sectors—including smart cities, urban planning, enterprise, live events, entertainment, and education, the high-caliber delegation included senior representatives from critical growth sector organizations like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Boeing, Honeywell, IHH Healthcare, Indian Space Research Organization, National Informatics Centre, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, as well as major integrators like Alpha Data PJSC. A Hub for High-Quality Buyers and Key Decision-Makers InfoComm India 2025 was characterized by a strong presence of leaders and project heads from top-tier organizations such as Accenture, Google, Nvidia, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, Bayer, Hyundai Motor, Cognizant Technology, Juniper Networks India; and leading AV channel partners like AVI-SPL, Vega Global, Diversified AV, Hewshott, Actis Technologies, Sigma AVIT, AllWaveAV, and DVI Solutions India. The show also welcomed key players from growth sectors including those from live events and entertainment, broadcast – Netflix, Times Group, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, LVT Media, Zee Entertainment, NDTV-Profit, WeWork India, Shobiz Experiential Communications and Guardian Media; banking and finance – Deutsche Bank, RBL Bank, BOB Capital Markets, Central bank of India, StockHolding Corporation of India, and Barclays India; and education – Virginia Commonwealth University School of Arts, Jindal Global University, University of Engineering and Management UEM Jaipur. This strong representation underscores the critical role of Pro AV technology in driving India's rapid technological and economic development. Meaningful connections and hands-on technology demonstrations defined the business experience, empowering attendees to discover solutions and build relationships that will shape the industry's future. Robust Attendance at Summit Sessions Highlights Demand for Quality Learning The InfoComm India 2025 Summit presented high-quality speakers from 14 countries to demonstrate the future of the Pro AV industry and how it will change the way we experience the world. The summit sawrobust attendance with a 22% increase from last year – reflecting the industry’s immense appetite for top-tier educational content. More than 60 sessions led by over 50 industry experts consistently drew packed rooms and sparked lively engagement. New Initiatives and Features Deepen Engagement and Deliver Value InfoComm India 2025 saw the launch of several new initiatives and curated experiences, designed to foster deeper engagement: InfoComm Smart Tech Stage: Making its debut, the Smart Tech Stage served as a vital hub for education, hosting a full schedule of well-attended seminars on critical industry topics. The stage's program launched with an opening session that drew over 200 guests and media , establishing it as a key focal point for learning at the show.

Making its debut, the Smart Tech Stage served as a vital hub for education, hosting a full schedule of well-attended seminars on critical industry topics. The stage's program launched with an opening session that drew over , establishing it as a key focal point for learning at the show. Dedicated Demo Rooms: For the first time, dedicated demo rooms allowed leading brands like HARMAN, JABRA, and SILICON RADIO HOUSE to provide attendees with immersive, in-depth experiences of their flagship technologies in a focused and exclusive setting.

For the first time, dedicated demo rooms allowed leading brands like to provide attendees with immersive, in-depth experiences of their flagship technologies in a focused and exclusive setting. Debut of AVIXA Xchange Live: The new feature successfully brought the vibrant online community onto the show floor, becoming a key networking hub and hosting well-attended sessions like the AVIXA Women’s Council, Rising Professionals, and AV/IT Community Meetup.

The new feature successfully brought the vibrant online community onto the show floor, becoming a key networking hub and hosting well-attended sessions like the AVIXA Women’s Council, Rising Professionals, and AV/IT Community Meetup. First-ever in-person AVIXA CTS® Training in India: Underscoring the industry's strong commitment to professional development, the inaugural in-person AVIXA CTS® (Certified Technology Specialist™)preparation course in India was a landmark success. The class, held in the days leading to the show, was completely sold out, demonstrating immense demand for world-class certification. InfoComm India 2025 brought together 12,606 unique attendees, including the industry's most influential leaders, innovators, and high-quality buyers from across India and neighboring countries. The three-day show was a dynamic hub of activity, featuring over 130 new product launches from 200 exhibiting companies spanning almost 9,000 nett square meters. InfoComm India 2026 takes places from September 16-18, 2026, at Jio World Convention Centre. For more information on exhibiting, sponsorship and collaboration, please visit infocomm-india.com. About InfoComm Asia Pte Ltd. InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world’s most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions. For more information, visit: infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com For media enquiries, please write to media@infocommasia.com or contact:

Angie Eng, Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

angieeng@infocommasia.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: InfoComm India

Sectors: Trade Shows, Broadcast, Film & Sat, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

