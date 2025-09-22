

Non-dilutive funding to strengthen IP, branding, and commercialization of Focus Graphite's silicon-enhanced battery technology and advanced materials portfolio Ottawa, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - September 22, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and innovator of next-generation lithium-ion battery technology, headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, is pleased to announce its acceptance into the Intellectual Property Ontario ("IPON") program. IPON is a Government of Ontario initiative designed to help innovative companies protect and commercialize their intellectual property ("IP"). This non-dilutive funding will help accelerate patent protection and global commercialization of the Company's proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology. Under Tier 2 of the IPON program, Focus will gain access to up to $100,000 per year in legal funding support, with a total cap of $300,000, covering up to 80 percent (80%) of eligible costs. This backing will offset the majority of costs associated with patent drafting and prosecution, claim amendments, trademark registration, prior art analysis, commercialization benchmarking, and more - delivered through a vetted roster of licensed Ontario patent agents and IP counsel. Focus's patent-pending technology is currently being advanced for protection in key jurisdictions including Canada, the United States, Europe, and Korea. The Company is working with MBM Intellectual Property Law ("MBM"), a leading Canadian IP firm based in Ottawa and an IPON-approved service provider, to expand its international IP footprint. IPON funding will directly support these efforts by enabling legal and commercialization services, while also laying the groundwork for future trademark registrations, copyright protections and branding strategies related to Focus's advanced material portfolio. This includes IP for product information bulletins, technical documentation, and marketing content that support commercialization across both commercial and defence applications. Jason Latkowcer, Vice President, Corporate Development, stated, "Our acceptance into the IPON program and the opportunity for non-dilutive funding comes at a pivotal time for Focus Graphite. This support will help us protect our patents, advance the commercialization of our silicon-enhanced battery technology, and strengthen the identity of our growing advanced materials portfolio. We continue to prioritize both commercial and defence markets, and our Ottawa headquarters provides direct access to a leading defence innovation community that is driving dual-use technologies." Focus is positioning its silicon-enhanced graphite technology as a dual-use solution for both high-growth commercial markets and mission-critical defence applications. Civilian use cases include electric mobility, grid-scale storage, and portable electronics, while military applications range from unmanned aerial systems and drones to compact, ruggedized power sources for war fighter gear and directed-energy platforms. The Company is actively pursuing procurement and licensing pathways with NATO partners, the Government of Canada (including the Department of National Defence), the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), and other allies defence and commercial OEMs. These efforts are subject to regulatory approvals and the successful prosecution of its pending patents. About Intellectual Property Ontario Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) is a provincial agency created to help Ontario businesses and researchers maximize the value of their intellectual property. IPON provides education, strategy development, and direct funding to support IP creation, protection, and commercialization. Through its Tier 2 funding stream, clients can access up to $300,000 over their participation in the program, with IPON covering up to 80% of eligible costs related to patent, trademark, and related IP services delivered by licensed Ontario IP lawyers or registered patent agents. For more information, please visit www.ip-ontario.ca. About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries. Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals — reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future. For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the anticipated benefits of Focus Graphite's acceptance into the Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) program; the Company's ability to access non-dilutive funding and legal services under Tier 2 of the program; the advancement and international protection of its patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Korea; the development of associated trademarks, copyrights, and branding strategies; and the creation of intellectual property for product information bulletins, technical documentation, and marketing content. This forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the technology's commercial and defence applications, its potential use in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems, and military-grade platforms such as drones, autonomous systems, and directed-energy devices, as well as the Company's strategy to commercialize and license its innovations across global markets and engage with government agencies and commercial OEMs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 