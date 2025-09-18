

SHANGHAI, Sep 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHS) today announced Gamehaus 2.0, a global, lifecycle-integrated publishing model designed to make hit creation more predictable. The strategy pairs an outside-in approach—integrating the best-fit creative teams at each stage of games’ lifecycle—with an inside-out engine, the GBS (Gamehaus Business System), which standardizes and scales enablement across discovery, development, launch and live operations. The Industry’s Pain Point: “Unpredictable Hits,” and Traditional Publishing that Bets on Luck. It is often difficult for the game industry to predict hot items. For game publishers, the conventional approach typically follows a linear “horizontal division of labor” where development, publishing and operation function merely as sequential handoffs, resulting in data gaps and inefficiencies. Publishers also bet on the opportunity to create hit titles. As the intermediary connecting upstream developers with downstream players, publishers are inherently positioned to act as “coordinators.” The difficulty in predicting hit titles may be solved by breaking data silos across all stages, efficiently integrating supply chain resources throughout the game lifecycle and building a robust empowerment platform. Gamehaus fully understands this challenge, with its forward-looking strategic upgrade underway to redefine the paradigm of game publishing. A Distilled Mission and Vision—A Timely Choice Born to Solve the Pain Point. Recently, Gamehaus officially unveiled its newly refined corporate mission and vision, of which the core essence organically and deeply aligns with the strategic direction of “Gamehaus 2.0.” Gamehaus' new mission – Bridge global game creators and players, making every crafted game spark passion in billion – reflects the Company’ s central identity: connecting the craftsmanship of creators on one side with the passion and expectations of players on the other. Gamehaus discovers high-quality ideas globally, empower small and midsize teams to bridge resource gaps, and—through professional global publishing and precision live operations—helps titles overcome geographic barriers and reach the right audiences, so that every crafted game can be seen and loved. Gamehaus’s new vision – Be the go-to partner for creative studios, launching breakout hits that redefine play – emphasizes the Company's commitment to lead the way and be the pivotal partner for creative studios. Through supply-chain integration and the GBS platform, Gamehaus will create a magnet for global ideas and talent, becoming the preferred partner across the entire journey from incubation to breakout. Gamehaus will consistently deliver works that are foundationally innovative –in mechanics, presentation, narrative, technology, or business model—and that, powered by strong organic spread and word of mouth, reset player expectations. Integrating a Global Creative Supply Chain Across the Full Lifecycle—Operationalizing Three Stages of Publishing. Unlike the conventional linear model, the Company, under its upgraded Gamehaus 2.0 business model, is embedded throughout the entire game lifecycle, achieving end-to-end oversight of ideas, products, commercialization and asset value. For example, during the upstream game concept and development stage, the Company leads product planning and process management, controlling the source and core value of the supply chain. In the midstream publishing and promotion stage, it manages channels and user acquisition, acting as the organizer of traffic. Downstream operation and value expansion focus on user services and asset enhancement, extending through monetization. Today, Gamehaus is building a global, multi-tiered and creative supply chain network through partnership, investment, customized development, mergers and acquisitions. Under the 2.0 model, the Company can flexibly deploy prominent development teams and creative resources to match different business scenarios and stages, maximizing commercial outcomes. In the zero-to-one creative validation stage (the earliest phase of turning an idea into a workable prototype), Gamehaus plays a role akin to a Hollywood producer, “sourcing” creative options globally, allowing small teams to focus primarily on validating zero-to-one creative prototypes through customized approaches. In the one-to-10 product crafting stage (scaling validated prototypes into polished, premium products), validated prototypes are handed over to more efficient and industrialized studios for premium and scalable development. In the 10-to-100 global expansion stage (growing proven products into large-scale, international franchises), Gamehaus acquires mature products and integrates them into the GBS platform for unified user acquisition, branding, community management, compliance and long-term operations. By redefining these three critical stages, Gamehaus is reshaping and integrating the global casual mobile game supply chains. Building the GBS Platform and a “Three-Capability Flywheel” to Become the Partner of Choice for Creative Teams Worldwide. Besides external global resource integration, Gamehaus has built the GBS (Gamehaus Business System) as an internal service platform, providing one-stop comprehensive services to global creative teams and positioning itself as their go-to partner. The GBS platform encompasses three modules, creating a flywheel of “discovery, empowerment and amplification.” These three factors reinforce one another, creating a flywheel effect. In the stage of value discovery, Gamehaus acts as the industry’s “talent scout and connoisseur,” analyzing global markets by integrating data from sources such as Sensor Tower, Steam wish lists, and TikTok trends to identify rising categories, potential hot items and outstanding development teams. This discovery capability has become a core competitive advantage of the Company. In terms of ecological empowerment, Gamehaus provides more than simple financial support -- it also offers comprehensive management capability for creative partners, allowing developers to focus more on creativity and development. With one click on the GBS platform, even teams of fewer than ten people can secure support comparable to major game studios. Furthermore, leveraging a mature publishing system, industrialized content pipelines and China’s unique development efficiency, Gamehaus can scale, globalize and extend the lifecycle of validated titles. This value-realization capability is like alchemy, turning a “raw creative stone” into a “commercial diamond”, rapidly pushing validated titles to global markets and enhancing their full lifecycle value. Advancing 2.0 Execution and Accelerating Comprehensive AI Integration This year, the narrative of “European creativity + Chinese speed” is taking shape. Gamehaus has collaborated with Brainamic (Germany) and Beek (Türkiye), where relevant creative projects have entered the stage of demo verification and achieved positive progress. Gamehaus is actively seeking to establish long-term partnerships with more creative studios, ensuring a robust pipeline that delivers high-quality prototypes ready for polishing and publishing. Meanwhile, Gamehaus is rapidly advancing AI integration. The company is driving a comprehensive fusion of an AI-centric technology engine with the GBS platform—building an accelerated “AI + GBS” enablement system. In this system, AI technologies including AIGC, AI Agents and data intelligence are fully embedded into the discovery, empowerment and amplification system of GBS, building a digital infrastructure for the game industry and closing the loop of “discovery, empowerment and amplification”. Gamehaus 2.0 is not only about redefining publishing; it aspires to reshape the global standards of creative game production. Looking ahead, Gamehaus will ground its efforts in a reusable methodology and structured knowledge base, so that each success in the global casual-mobile publishing value chain becomes traceable and teachable—steadily turning vision into reality with disciplined execution and refined craft. About Gamehaus Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven global mobile game publisher dedicated to bridging creative studios and players worldwide. With a portfolio spanning mid-core and casual games, Gamehaus delivers full-stack publishing support across market insights, user growth, live-ops, data analytics and monetization optimization. With a vision to be the go-to partner for creative teams, the company specializes in combining global publishing reach with AI- and data-powered solutions to help partners build lasting success. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the 'Risk Factors' section in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

