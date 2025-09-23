

HONG KONG, Sep 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – On September 16th, the "Industrial Intelligent Water Saving and Efficiency Promotion Event & GreenTech WateRobot AI Agent 1.0 Ecosystem Launch", hosted by the China Industrial Energy Conservation and Cleaner Production Association, GreenTech Environment Co., Ltd., and Beijing Zhenghe Island Information Technology Co., Ltd., was successfully convened in Beijing. Centered on the theme "AI for Water Freedom", the event brought together nearly 400 industry experts, research institutions, universities, environmental protection enterprises, and financial institutions to witness the launch of the WateRobot AI Agent and explore the new developments in water savings and efficiency brought by AI agents to the industry. (Launch event scene) Wang Xiaokang, President of the China Industrial Energy Conservation and Cleaner Production Association, attended and addressed the event, noting that AI empowerment will unlock new possibilities for environmental governance and industrial water conservation, and that the WateRobot AI Agent is an innovative achievement of deep integration between intelligence and water technology. Liu Donghua, Founder and Chief Architect of Zhenghe Island, delivered a speech proposing that the resource utilization of wastewater can find optimal solutions through AI, and that the widespread application and continuous upgrading of the WateRobot AI Agent can inject significant strength into achieving "Water Freedom" for industry, cities, and even the nation. The event invited AI expert Wei Kai, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute at the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, to deliver a keynote speech on "Artificial Intelligence+ Policies and Industrial Practices". He pointed out that advancements in large language models have brought new paradigms to the development of AI technology, and the birth of the WateRobot AI Agent represents an important attempt of AI in the field of industrial water treatment. Subsequently, GreenTech officially launched the WateRobot AI Agent. Chairman Zhang Huichun proposed that using AI to replace human management of water plants can achieve industrial assembly line production, modular assembly, unmanned operation, and intelligent operation of water plants, replacing the traditional operational models of conventional engineered water plants. This leads to a 90% reduction in footprint, construction period, and operational staff, as well as a 50% reduction in Life Cycle Cost (LCC), ultimately enabling humanity to obtain Sustainable, Abundant, Reliable, and Affordable High-quality water (SARAH), achieving Water Freedom. (WateRobot AI Agent product interface) Wang Xiaoyu, General Manager of the Digital Technology Business Unit of GreenTech, further elaborated that the WateRobot AI Agent is an AI agent system capable of autonomous operation and completing target tasks. It not only incorporates GreenTech's self-developed process optimization forecasting and decision-making models but also integrates computer vision, auditory, infrared, and other perceptual AI models, as well as domestic large language inference models. Under the Online to Offline closed-loop logic, it directly delivers value to customers——safe, efficient, and optimally cost-operated unmanned water plants. The WateRobot AI Agent has already been applied in newater house water plant scenarios and is expected to expand to other water treatment plants, as well as industrial, agricultural, and municipal facilities, committed to enabling unmanned operation and innovative operational models across various fields. The event featured the unveiling ceremony of the "Artificial Intelligence Innovation Research Center" jointly established by GreenTech and Wuhan University. Zhang Liping, Deputy Director of the Industry-Academia-Research Cooperation Office of the Science and Technology Development Research Institute of Wuhan University, attended the unveiling and delivered a speech. Both parties will conduct in-depth technical research and industry applications focused on unmanned and intelligent operations. A roundtable dialogue on "AI + Industry" with the theme "AI's New Mission: Driving Industrial Restructuring and a Sustainable Future" was also held, where AI experts and various entrepreneurs discussed the application scenarios, value advantages, and future prospects of AI in the industrial field. GreenTech entered into strategic partnerships with the Finance Center for South-South Cooperation, Shanxi Xinzhou Economic Development Zone, CPIC Investment Management (H.K.), Wuhan Easy-Sight Technology Co.,Ltd., Green Technology (Shanghai) Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., China Construction Eco-Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Boqi Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Zhenghe Island Information Technology Co., Ltd., and China Chemical Enterprise Management Association, among others, to jointly promote the application and promotion of the WateRobot AI Agent in the industry and various sectors domestically and internationally. The launch not only marked the debut of the WaterRobot AI Agent, a "new species" driving intelligent and green transformation in the industry but also envisioned the future of an intelligent water ecosystem——AI for Water Freedom. Through the innovative practices of GreenTech, the mission of "AI assisting industrial water savings and efficiency" has taken a solid step forward.





