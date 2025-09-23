

HONG KONG, Sep 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited ("Ta Yang Group" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 1991.HK) is pleased to announce that, to seize the opportunities of Web 4.0 and further advance our AI and digital transformation strategy, the Group is currently considering a potential rights issue. The proposed fundraising would be used for the research and development (“R&D”) of AI digital human technologies, the establishment of real-world asset (“RWA”) profolilo and the framework for on-chain solutions, and the acquisition of strategic digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (“ETH”) as reserves, all of which are aligned with the Group’s strategic transformation towards Web 4.0 and the buildout of the RWA ecosystem. This potential rights issue is expected to provide financial support for the strategic direction announced by the Group in August, supporting enterprises and institutions in their AI and digital transformation initiatives. This includes establishing a core digital asset pool, accelerating the R&D of AI digital human technologies, and deepening the RWA ecosystem. At the same time, the potential rights issue would bring in fresh capital and resources to strengthen the Group’s financial foundation, empowering the Group to capture long-term opportunities arising from the digital transformation of the trillion-dollar industries it targets: education, gaming, and healthcare. Chairlady of Ta Yang Group, Ms. Shi Qi commented: “The potential rights issue carries crucial positive significance for the Group as it advances into the new era of the digital economy. We are undergoing a transformation from capital innovation to technological innovation and ultimately to business model innovation, a process that complements the transformation blueprint we announced earlier. We believe this potential rights issue will enable us to seize a first-mover advantage in Web 4.0 development, accelerating our move towards RWA field and is expected to open up new revenue streams in future, including paid AI digital human services, digital human IP trading, and services of the RWA ecosystem. We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders and are confident that this strategic move, aligned with our long-term plan, will generate substantial and sustainable returns for them.” About Ta Yang Group Holdings Ltd. (Stock Code: 1991.HK) Founded in 1991 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007, Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1991.HK) combines thirty years of industry expertise with forward-looking digital vision as a diversified enterprise. The Group initially focused on silicone input devices, designing and manufacturing core components for consumer electronics, computers, laptops, mobile phones, and automotive accessories. Leveraging integrated production systems, strict quality controls, and technological innovation, Ta Yang Group has earned the long-term trust of leading global brands and established a solid industrial foundation. With the acceleration of global digital transformation, Ta Yang Group keenly recognized strategic opportunities in the digital economy era and decisively launched a full-scale strategic transition to Web 4.0, adopting “embracing technological change, reconstructing value ecology” as its core direction, focusing on AI, RWA tokenization, and Hong Kong policy ecosystem as its three chief drivers. Committed to forging a “Data—Asset—Value” transfer chain, the Group is transitioning from traditional manufacturing to a leader in the digital economy. At present, Ta Yang Group is embracing Web 4.0 transformation as a new starting point, focusing on education, gaming, and healthcare as three trillion-dollar tracks, aiming to become a leading AI and RWA dual-sector player in Asia-Pacific, delivering highly efficient value-growth ecosystems to global investors, partners, and individuals, and continuously advancing the high-quality development of the global digital economy—writing a new page from ”industrial cultivator” to ”digital ecosystem builder”.





