Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 10:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Galaxy Payroll Group Limited
Galaxy Payroll Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

HONG KONG, Sep 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – September 23, Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (Nasdaq: GLXG) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a leading global payroll provider, today announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

On March 17, 2025, the Company received a written notification from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff, informing the Company that its ordinary shares had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Since then, the Company has taken active measures to address this issue and has successfully regained compliance. Specifically, for the last 10 consecutive business days, from September 8 through September 19, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, Nasdaq has formally notified the Company that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed.

Mr. Wai Hong Lao, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, commented, "We are pleased to have successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement well ahead of the stipulated deadline. This positive momentum reflects growing confidence in our business strategy and operational execution. Our focus remains on driving long-term growth and creating sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Galaxy Payroll Group LimitedGalaxy Payroll Group Limited is a leading payroll outsourcing service provider based in Hong Kong. The company specializes in delivering HR and payroll solutions to multinational companies across various industries. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, GLXG operates in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and the PRC, offering payroll outsourcing, employment services, and consultancy to businesses of all sizes.

For more information, please visit Galaxy Payroll Group's website: www.galaxyapac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations.

For enquiry, please contact Intelligent Joy Limited:
Karen Deng
Phone: (852) 3594 6407
Email: pr-team@intelligentjoy.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Galaxy Payroll Group Limited
Sectors: Daily Finance, HR, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited
Sept 18, 2025 22:30 HKT/SGT
Galaxy Payroll Group Limited Granted Additional 180-Day Compliance Period by Nasdaq to Regain Minimum Bid Price Requirement
Sept 4, 2025 04:30 HKT/SGT
Galaxy Payroll Group Limited Announces Share Consolidation
July 15, 2025 05:30 HKT/SGT
Galaxy Payroll Group Limited Announces Execution of PIPE Financing Agreements
June 25, 2025 20:30 HKT/SGT
Galaxy Payroll Partners with CURRENC to Integrate AI and Stablecoin Technology in HR Solutions
Mar 24, 2025 20:35 HKT/SGT
Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
Feb 28, 2025 22:17 HKT/SGT
Galaxy Payroll Group and Euler Number Limited Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform HR and Payroll Solutions
Jan 10, 2025 22:35 HKT/SGT
Galaxy Payroll: Driving Innovation in Human Resources Management
Jan 3, 2025 19:41 HKT/SGT
Galaxy Payroll Group Limited and People Intelligence Singapore Pte. Ltd. Announce Strategic Partnership
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       