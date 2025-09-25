

PALO ALTO, CA, Sept 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, Inc. (NanoQT), a quantum computing company pioneering ultra-low-loss nanofiber cavity-QED interconnects for quantum processors, today announced the first closing of its $14 million Series A financing. Phoenix Venture Partners (PVP), an existing investor, led the round with participation from Brevan Howard Macro Venture Fund, a new investor. WASEDA University Ventures, Inc. (WUV), JAFCO Group Co Ltd, Mirai Creation Fund III (SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd.), and Keio Innovation Initiative, Inc. (KII), each existing investors, also participated. NanoQT’s Proprietary Nanofiber-Cavity The financing follows more than US$20 million in government R&D grants across Japan and the United States that support NanoQT's roadmap. "An interconnect engineered for QPUs is the missing link in today's market and will soon be a major bottleneck to achieving scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing," said Masashi Hirose, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of NanoQT. "Our proprietary nanofiber-cavity interconnect is highly demanded not only for scaling up quantum computing but also for integrating QPUs with quantum communication capabilities." "We are delighted to continue supporting NanoQT's breakthrough," said Nobi Kambe, Ph.D., Managing General Partner at Phoenix Venture Partners (PVP). "NanoQT has demonstrated steady R&D progress, and we believe the company will deliver a disruptive impact in the quantum computing and networking field." "NanoQT is the best positioned in the quantum field to disrupt interconnects." Why It Matters The quantum interconnect is an emerging, critical device class-essential not only for modularizing quantum processors but also for extending them into networked and communication-enabled systems. NanoQT's approach is an ultra-low-loss nanofiber cavity that functions as an end-to-end fiber-optic interconnect, enabling extremely efficient conversion of qubit signals into photonic signals-a capability fundamentally grounded in cavity quantum electrodynamics (QED). NanoQT's initial product is highly engineered for neutral-atom QPUs, which today represent one of the most scalable quantum computing architectures. Yet these systems will face per-unit scalability limits within a few years. NanoQT's interconnect provides a path beyond those limits, while also positioning the company to address the emerging quantum repeater market, which is essential for building long-distance quantum networks. Use of Proceeds and Next Milestones Demonstration of a distributed quantum computing system using NanoQT's interconnect and standard fiber links

Productization of the nanofiber cavity-QED interconnect for neutral-atom QPUs

Expansion of engineering and manufacturing capacity in College Park, Maryland, and Tokyo About NanoQT NanoQT is a quantum-hardware company building ultra-low-loss nanofiber cavity-QED interconnects that physically integrate with quantum processors to enable modular and networked quantum computing as well as compatibility with quantum communication. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with operations in College Park, Maryland and Tokyo, Japan, NanoQT combines Japan-born engineering excellence with a global commercialization strategy. Learn more: www.nano-qt.com Contact Information

Dai Tsukada

Head of Operations

info@nano-qt.com SOURCE: Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, Inc.





