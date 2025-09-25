

Nanning, China, Sept 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) took place in Nanning, Guangxi, China, from September 17 to 21, 2025. Nanning Rail Transit Investment Group served as a bridge for regional cooperation through diversified approaches such as project agreements, technology export, and cooperation and exchanges, showcasing the comprehensive strength of state-owned enterprises and delivering significant achievements. During the CAEXPO this year, the Group signed three cooperation projects with JD.com and other enterprises, with a total investment of RMB 850 million, covering the fields of green energy and artificial intelligence (AI). The Group also joined hands with the Shenzhen Institute of Computing Sciences and Funeng Technology Holdings (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. to establish the "Intelligent Transportation AI Data Joint Laboratory," integrating resources from all three parties to explore innovative smart rail transit applications and advance the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements. Leveraging the ASEAN Metro Cooperation Committee of the China Association of Metros, the "China-ASEAN Rail Transit Training Base" was officially inaugurated. This initiative integrates resources from the government, enterprises, and schools to cultivate high-quality rail transit professionals who possess both expertise and an international perspective, drive innovation in smart rail transit technologies, and facilitate the commercialization of achievements, thereby deepening collaboration between China and ASEAN in the rail transit sector. As the host enterprise, the Group also organized the 2nd China-ASEAN International Seminar on Railway Interconnectivity Standardization, actively establishing a regional platform for talent cultivation and joint standard-setting. At the Nanning-Hanoi Economic Corridor and the "Belt and Road" Nanning Friendship Cities Exchange Conference, the Group developed a customized "MaaS Smart Mobility+" solution to meet the needs of Khon Kaen, Thailand, for an integrated smart transportation system (Model as a Service, MaaS), providing tailored solutions for smart transportation across ASEAN. The "Guangxi AI + Low-altitude Economy Industry-Education Integration Community" was inaugurated, which marked a deepened collaboration among the government, industry, colleges and universities, research institutes, and users. The ASEAN 10-country, multilingual, real-time translation AI-powered intelligent and digital subway customer service system, jointly developed with Unisound, also drew significant attention during the CAEXPO. During the CAEXPO, delegations from 12 government and business associations representing seven countries, including the United Kingdom, Myanmar, and Vietnam, visited and conducted on-site inspections of key facilities, such as the Network Operations Command Center (NOCC), the Intelligent Operations and Maintenance Center, and the Nanning Railway S&T Innovation Industrial Park. They gave high praise to Nanning subway's efficient and intelligent operations and its 99.99% train punctuality rate, commending it as a benchmark for ASEAN rail transit operations. Established in 2008, Nanning Rail Transit Investment Group comprises 77 subsidiaries at various levels and employs more than 12,000 people. The Group has been repeatedly recognized as an "Excellent Enterprise in Guangxi" and listed among the "Top 100 Enterprises in Guangxi." Currently, the Group operates five subway lines that extend a total of 128.2 kilometers. In the first half of 2025, passenger ridership exceeded 187 million, with a passenger density of 8,300 individuals per kilometer per day, which ranked the Group 12th among 53 subway operators nationwide. In terms of industrial layout, the Group has established a coordinated model integrating rail transit construction and operation, equipment manufacturing, digital economy, and urban development. Its Nanning Rail Transit Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park and Nanning Railway S&T Innovation Industrial Park have attracted nearly 50 high-end enterprises, forming an industrial cluster. The Group's independently developed intelligent operation and maintenance system, protected by 54 patents, serves more than 70 lines across 14 cities in China. In the realm of smart cities, the Group has developed a smart platform enabling seamless integration between public transportation and shared mobility, advancing the MaaS model through "industrial investment + digital services." The "Nanning Railway One-Code Access" and "Nanning Railway APP" have served over 8 million users, facilitating over 10 billion travel scenario connections. At present, the Group has built an investment-construction-operation-management integrated system encompassing all aspects of rail transit, including design, construction, operation, consulting, maintenance, equipment manufacturing, and talent cultivation. It can provide comprehensive solutions throughout the entire chain and continues to contribute to the high-quality development of China-ASEAN rail transit and the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Company: Nanning Rail Transit Investment Group Co., Ltd.

