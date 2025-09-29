DUBAI, Sept 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 31 CONCEPT (31C), a leading UAE-based cybersecurity innovator, today announced the strategic acquisition of Xynthor AI Software Inc., a Canadian company pioneering AI-native Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions. This acquisition strengthens 31C's commitment to advancing Deep Packet Intelligence (DPI), corporate security, and data sovereignty in an AI-centric world.

31 Concept & Xynthor

By integrating Xynthor's "DLP for AI Era" with 31C's DPI expertise, the combined platform will deliver the most comprehensive AI-aware security solution available. This move addresses the growing need for security systems capable of handling modern AI-driven workflows.

Why It Matters

The rise of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude has outpaced the capabilities of traditional DLP systems, which were built for structured data and static rules. High-profile incidents, including the accidental leakage of proprietary source code by Samsung engineers using ChatGPT, highlight the urgent need for AI-specific safeguards.

Misha Hanin, CEO of 31C, emphasized: "The convergence of AI and cybersecurity is the most significant paradigm shift our industry has ever seen. Traditional methods cannot manage the dynamic, context-aware data flows of today's AI environments. Through this acquisition, we are pioneering an entirely new category of AI-native security solutions."

Xynthor's Breakthrough Technology

Xynthor brings several unique differentiators:

AI Data Guardian: Prevents sensitive information from leaving the organization using NLP-driven detection.

Air-Gapped Architecture: Keeps analysis inside the client's environment, ensuring privacy and compliance.

Context-Aware Intelligence: Reduces false positives through AI-driven classification and behavioral analysis.

Private LLM Protection: Enables safe use of internal large language models without external exposure.

Seamless Integration: Works with existing infrastructure while supporting regulations like HIPAA and GDPR.

Comprehensive AI-Era Platform

The integrated platform enhances DPI with real-time policy management, adaptive threat detection, and behavioral analytics. It also streamlines compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and upcoming AI governance standards.

Boris Heismann, CTO of 31C, stated: "We're not only responding to current demands but anticipating tomorrow's challenges. Combining DPI with AI-native DLP creates a future-ready security platform."

Strategic Impact

The global cost of data breaches averages over $4 million per incident, and AI-driven risks are only increasing. By uniting DPI and AI-native DLP, 31C positions itself as a global leader capable of addressing these critical challenges.

This acquisition aligns with 31C's growth strategy, including performance-based incentives tied to Xynthor's product success. Both companies will continue to operate from the UAE and Canada, combining their strengths to accelerate innovation and market expansion.

About 31C

Founded in the UAE, 31C is a cybersecurity company specializing in Deep Packet Intelligence, corporate security, and data sovereignty. Its innovative approach makes it a trusted partner for enterprises, governments, and regulators worldwide.

About Xynthor AI

Based in Canada, Xynthor AI develops AI-native security platforms designed to protect organizations using generative AI, ensuring both safety and compliance in the AI era.

For more information about 31C's Next Gen DPI solutions, visit https://31c.io.

