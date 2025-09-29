HONG KONG, Sept 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianli International Holdings Limited (“Tianli International”) and Shenzhen Yidatong Group recently held a formal signing ceremony in Hong Kong to launch their strategic partnership. The agreement, signed at 3:00 PM on September 25th, marks the official start of a high-end international school project in the heart of Laos’s National Administrative Center.

This collaboration represents far more than a commercial alliance. It is a key milestone in Tianli International’s dual strategic priorities—“Education AI” and “China International Education Going Global”—and a concrete step in response to China’s Belt and Road Education Initiative and the national blueprint China Education Modernization 2035, which calls for “a new era of educational openness.”

Under the agreement, the partners will jointly develop a world-class international education complex featuring two flagship schools:

Premier British Boarding School, offering a complete UK curriculum and authentic boarding traditions to nurture the next generation of global leaders from Laos and neighboring countries.

Lida Chinese International School, centered on China’s national curriculum, this school will provide both general and academic Chinese tracks, establish a direct pathway to China’s top universities, and promote two-way student exchange programs.

The signing ceremony drew congratulations from the China Association for Non-Government Education, which praised the project as a pioneering example of Chinese private education expanding abroad. Guests and witnesses attended from China, Laos, France, Malaysia, Gambia, and other countries.

Dr. Luo Shi, Chairman and President of Tianli International, stated that the partnership is both a pivotal milestone in the group’s global strategy and a major advance in its “Education AI + China International Education Going Global” initiative. Looking ahead, the two partners plan to explore innovations in smart-campus infrastructure and AI-driven teaching, delivering high-quality, diversified education options to Southeast Asia and the wider world.

