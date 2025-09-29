Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, September 29, 2025
Monday, 29 September 2025, 12:17 HKT/SGT
Share:
World's First Methanol Dual-Fuel PCTC 'CM HONG KONG' makes its maiden voyage to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sep 29, 2025 - 28 September, The world's first 9,300 CEU methanol dual-fuel Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), "CM HONG KONG", celebrated its maiden voyage with a ceremony in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong. Vice-chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Leung Chun-ying, Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR, Chan Kwok-kei, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Qi Bin, and Chairman of China Merchants Group Limited, Miao Jianmin, etc. attended the ceremony, with Executive Vice President of China Merchants Group Limited, Deng Renjie, as the master of ceremonies.

During the event, a commemorative plaque was presented to the ship's captain. Guests toured the vessel's bridge, crew quarters, and innovative methanol dual-fuel system, witnessing its advancements in low-carbon technology and operational efficiency.

Built for China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), "CM HONG KONG" is the first large-scale car carrier powered by a methanol dual-fuel system, enabling seamless switching between conventional fuel and methanol. Compliant with IMO Tier III emission standards, it achieves over 70% emissions reduction when using green methanol. The ship, measuring 219.9 meters long and 37.7 meters wide, has a design capacity of 9,300 CEUs, with an actual capacity of up to 9,492 CEUs. Its 78,416-square-meter loading area, equivalent to 11 football fields, features 13 decks, including three adjustable lift decks and three tailored for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Dual stern and side ramps boost loading/unloading efficiency by 30%. Safety is enhanced with 156 CCTV cameras and thermal imaging infrared sensors across all decks.

"CM HONG KONG" embarked on its inaugural China-to-Europe route, unloading vehicles in Hong Kong before heading to Europe. Leveraging Hong Kong's free port status, CMES aims to advance the "green fuel trade + port services" model, fostering economic growth, attracting international vessels for green fuel bunkering, and strengthening Hong Kong's role as a global green maritime hub.

Vice-chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Leung Chun-ying, delivered a speech at the ceremony.

Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR, Chan Kwok-kei, delivered a speech at the ceremony.

Chairman of China Merchants Group Limited, Miao Jianmin, delivered a speech at the ceremony.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Energy, Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Production, Sales and Export Results for August, 2025  
Monday, September 29, 2025 4:08:00 PM
NEC Releases Third Edition of TNFD Report  
Monday, September 29, 2025 3:24:00 PM
Mazda Production and Sales Results for August 2025  
Monday, September 29, 2025 2:55:00 PM
DENSO and TUV Rheinland Japan Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Realize Sustainable Product Development and to Promote Digital Product Passport  
Monday, September 29, 2025 2:22:00 PM
Sales, Production, and Export Results for August 2025  
Monday, September 29, 2025 2:11:00 PM
Isuzu and Toyota to Jointly Develop Next-Generation Fuel Cell Route Bus  
Monday, September 29, 2025 1:42:00 PM
31 Concept Accelerates Next-Gen DPI Leadership With Strategic Acquisition of Xynthor AI  
Sept 29, 2025 13:13 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and AIST sign collaboration agreement to strengthen international industrial competitiveness in quantum technology  
Monday, September 29, 2025 1:06:00 PM
World's First Methanol Dual-Fuel PCTC 'CM HONG KONG' makes its maiden voyage to Hong Kong  
Sept 29, 2025 12:17 HKT/SGT
World Quantum Summit 2025 Concludes to a Full House: "Quantum Unboxed" Signals the Next Leap in AI and Industry Transformation  
Sept 29, 2025 12:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
FinTech Week London
6  -  7   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
The MarTech Summit
7   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium
8  -  9   October
Manila, Philippines
Asia Hotel Innovation Summit Thailand (AHIS) 2025
9   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
2nd MENA Climate Proof Forum 2025
27  -  28   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Telecoms World Asia
18  -  19   November
Bangkok, Thailand
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       