

HONG KONG, Sep 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited ("Bamboos" or the "Group", Stock Code: 2293) announced its annual results for the year ended 30 June 2025 (the "Period" or the "Year") on September 30th. The Group's overall business remained stable during the year, continuing its consistent focus on shareholder returns, and declared a final dividend for 2025 of HK1.50 cents per ordinary share. During the Period, the Group's revenue was approximately HK$74.4 million. The revenue from the provision of healthcare staffing solution services was approximately HK$61.7 million, comprising approximately HK$35.2 million from institutional staffing solution services and approximately HK$26.5 million from private nursing staffing services. Other income increased year-on-year to HK$1.6 million. Profit before income tax was approximately HK$22.4 million. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year amounted to approximately HK$17.5 million. Finance income increased year-on-year to approximately HK$1.6 million for the year. Total assets remained stable, with current assets maintaining a healthy level. Furthermore, during the year, the Group also utilized idle cash balances to acquire SPDR Gold Trust, which is a standalone investment trust and an exchange trade fund which holds gold bullion (the "Acquisitions"), enhancing the efficiency of utilizing the Group's idle cash. The Board considers that the Acquisitions provide the Group with opportunity to balance and diversify its investment portfolio, as well as protecting the Group from currency debasements and inflation in times of uncertainty. As of 30 June 2025, the number of healthcare personnel registered with the Group increased by 7.4% year-on-year to approximately 32,000, from 29,800 in the same period last year. This steadily growing, large, and diverse pool of registered healthcare personnel not only demonstrates the Group's favorable benefits and talent retention rate but will also help the Group further enhance its competitive strength and seize business development opportunities. Actively Advances Integration of 'Technology+Innovation' with Healthcare, New 'Bamboos Health' Ecosystem Holds Broad Development Space With healthcare staffing solutions at its core, Bamboos provides professional, comprehensive, reliable, and customized institutional support services and home care nursing solutions for the Hospital Authority, private hospitals, social welfare organizations, clinics, and research medical institutions. While steadfastly maintaining its core business in recent years, the Group has actively promoted the integration of "Technology + Innovation" with healthcare, continuously optimizing service quality and efficiency, deepening business cooperation, and expanding business scope. By integrating three major service sectors – Preventive Medicine, Chinese and Western Medical Services, and Smart Elderly Care and Age-Friendly Living Solutions – the Group has built a new "Bamboos Health" ecosystem. During the year, the Group also actively utilized its self-owned physical space in Mong Kok, and has established a service platform integrating healthcare, smart home AI elderly care technology, and data – "healtHUB". It has evolved from initially providing healthcare staffing solutions into a health technology ecosystem platform covering the full lifecycle of "Prevention-Treatment-Rehabilitation-Home Care-Smart Elderly Care", providing a one-stop healthcare and smart home service solution empowered by "Technology + Innovation". Given the ongoing trends of population ageing and healthcare manpower shortages, coupled with the broad prospects of the global AI healthcare market, Bamboos' focus on "Technology + Innovation" empowerment and its business coverage of the full lifecycle aligns with healthcare industry development trends. Simultaneously, the Group actively responds to national and government policies, echoing China's "Healthy China 2030" Plan Outline and supporting the development of Hong Kong's Primary Healthcare system. This not only allows multiple business lines to benefit from long-term policy support and access stable government business resources but also creates synergies with other operations, presenting Bamboos Health Care with extensive, stable business demand and medium-to-long-term sustainable growth potential. Ms. Hai Hiu Chu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bamboos Group, said, "Bamboos will continue to dedicate itself to strengthening and consolidating its core business and becoming a more renowned market leader, while actively seeking new business opportunities, advancing the integration of 'Technology + Innovation' with healthcare, and forming alliances or partnerships with strategic collaborators to pursue greater diversification of the Group's business, supporting Bamboos' sustainable growth and the strategy of maximizing shareholder returns." About Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited provides a one-stop healthcare and smart home service solution empowered by "Technology + Innovation". Since its establishment in 2009, the Group has always adhered to the service philosophy of "Care • Competence • Commitment". In recent years, while steadfastly maintaining its core business, the Group has promoted the integration of "Technology + Innovation" with healthcare, continuously optimizing service quality and efficiency, deepening business cooperation, and expanding business scope. By integrating three major service sectors – Preventive Medicine, Chinese and Western Medical Services, and Smart Elderly Care and Age-Friendly Living Solutions – the Group has built a new "Bamboos Health" ecosystem. The Group also actively utilized its self-owned physical space in Mong Kok, establishing a service platform integrating healthcare, smart home AI elderly care technology, and data – " healtHUB". The Group has now evolved from initially providing healthcare staffing solutions into a health technology ecosystem platform covering the full lifecycle of "Prevention-Treatment-Rehabilitation-Home Care-Smart Elderly Care". With healthcare staffing solutions at its core, Bamboos boasts a network of over 32,000 qualified professional healthcare personnel, providing professional, comprehensive, reliable, and customized institutional support services and home care nursing solutions for the Hospital Authority, private hospitals, social welfare organizations, clinics, and research medical institutions. To date, the Group has served over 3,500 nursing homes / rehabilitation centres / clinics.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited

Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

