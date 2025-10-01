Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TAITRA
Taipei City Showcases AI Innovation and Smart City Leadership at Tech Week Singapore 2025

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Oct 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Taipei City will spotlight its dynamic AI ecosystem at Tech Week Singapore 2025, held from 8–9 October. The city is recognised for its “Three Arrows of AI” strategy, which sets guidelines for AI use, strengthens digital infrastructure, and promotes public-private collaboration. Taipei’s participation highlights its role as a leading hub for technology and innovation in Taiwan.

The Taipei delegation will feature 12 exhibitors, including D8AI Inc., DeepMentor Inc., Graphen Taiwan Inc., Ubestream Inc., Noetiq, ARPlanet Digital Technology, King Ning International, Datavideo Technologies, Galaxy Software Services (GSS), Systex Corporation, IBASE Technology, and Kunyou Technology. Each presents technologies that reflect Taiwan’s ambition to be a global hub for artificial intelligence.

Visitors can expect demonstrations of AI-powered industry applications, enterprise solutions and advanced mobility systems. Together, these showcases highlight how Taipei connects startups, universities, and global companies to turn innovation into real-world impact.

“Taipei’s strength lies not only in its technology but in how we apply AI responsibly to improving quality of life, guided by clear AI policies and ethical standards,” said Dean Chang, Specialist, Taipei City Government Hi-Tech Promotion Center, Department of Economic Development (DOED). “By showcasing our AI ecosystem at Tech Week Singapore, we aim to deepen collaboration  with international partners who share our vision for sustainable and human-centric AI.”

Beyond the exhibition, Taipei has also established global partnerships with companies including Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, and collaborates with universities like Penn State and organisations such as the American Institute in Taiwan. These initiatives strengthen Taipei’s role as a trusted hub for international investment and innovation while encouraging sustainable technology solutions with tangible benefits for businesses and communities.

With strong support from government, academia, and venture capital, Taipei is positioning itself as a trusted partner for international collaboration in AI. Tech Week Singapore offers a platform for Taipei companies to explore partnerships, expand into regional markets, and co-develop solutions with global stakeholders.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promotion organization. Backed by the government, industry associations, and major commercial groups, TAITRA supports Taiwanese companies in expanding their global reach through exhibitions, trade missions, market intelligence, and networking. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates a global network of more than 60 offices worldwide.

Media contact:
Pr@ellerton.sg 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: TAITRA
Sectors: Trade Shows, Artificial Intel [AI], Smart Cities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

TAITRA
Sept 13, 2024 17:50 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Excellence Pavilion concludes Medical Fair Asia 2024 with Showcase of Cutting-Edge MedTech Innovations
Sept 5, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Excellence Unveils Pioneering Medtech Innovation at Medical Fair Asia 2024
Sept 7, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
Driving Innovations in Technology
Sept 7, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Driving Innovations in Technology
June 30, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Excellence Pavillion Fosters Connections in ASEAN and Beyond Through Successful Debut at AT X SG
June 8, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Excellence Showcases over 30 Award-Winning Products at Asia Tech x Singapore 2023 Debut
May 24, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Excellence Debuts at ATxSG 2023 with Award-Winning Tech Solutions
Sept 29, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Stays at the Forefront of Medical Technology
Aug 19, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to showcase 10 leading medical tech innovators at Medical Fair Asia 2022
Aug 19, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to showcase 10 leading medical tech innovators at Medical Fair Asia 2022
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       