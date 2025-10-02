

RIYADH, KSA, Oct 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Board of Directors of the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has announced the appointment of Eng. Khalid bin Salem AlGhamdi as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1st 2025. The decision reflects the Board's confidence in the capabilities of Saudi talent and their vital role in advancing the Kingdom's electricity sector, a key enabler of the country's ongoing economic and social transformation. Eng. Khalid bin Salem AlGhamdi

Saudi Electricity Company Appoints Eng. Khalid bin Salem AlGhamdi as Chief Executive Officer Commenting on his appointment, Eng. AlGhamdi expressed his deep pride in this trust, extending his sincere gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister - may God protect them - for their unwavering support of SEC, which has enabled the company to achieve major milestones and strengthen its role in driving national development. He also acknowledged the guidance and close follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz، Minister of Energy, whose leadership continues to serve as a cornerstone of SEC's success. Eng. AlGhamdi also thanked the company's Board of Directors for their trust and support, affirming that this confidence will be a driving force to continue working to fulfil the expectations of customers and shareholders. He added: "Together with my colleagues at SEC, I look forward to a new chapter of collective effort building on the company's past achievements across all fronts. With the grace of God, we will continue to meet the expectations of more than 11 million customers across the Kingdom by providing reliable and high-quality electricity services. Our focus will be on further enhancing grid reliability, and increasing the company's contribution to the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 - reinforcing SEC's position as a leading national utility and a key player in the global energy landscape." Eng. AlGhamdi is regarded as one of the Kingdom's distinguished national leaders. He has held several senior positions at SEC, including Executive Vice President for Technical Services, Acting Vice President of Risk and Compliance, Chief Engineer between 2022 and 2023, and Senior Vice President of Digital and Technology, where he oversaw the implementation of major strategies and programs across the company.1 Contact Information

