Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 3, 2025
Thursday, 2 October 2025, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Silverella
Silverella Launches ESG-Driven Incontinence Underwear: Produced in an FDA-Registered Facility, PFAS-Free, and OEKO-TEX Certified
New York-Seoul startup combines silver yarn, bamboo, and 3M quick-dry technology to bring comfort and dignity to women.

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Oct 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Silverella, a women's-health startup founded by entrepreneur Baik, today announced the launch of its patent-pending incontinence underwear designed for women seeking sustainable, comfortable, and dignified solutions. Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility and certified by OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Class 2, Amfori BSCI, and PFAS-Free testing (Intertek/SGS), the new line is scheduled to debut in November 2025 through a domestic crowdfunding campaign in Korea.

With Silverella, Baik extends her mission to address the overlooked issue of incontinence. Globally, more than 400 million women experience bladder leakage, yet solutions remain limited. Silverella's ESG-based design integrates:

  • Patent-pending silver yarn at the fiber stage for antimicrobial performance.
  • Bamboo viscose layers for absorption and odor control.
  • 3M Scotchgard™ quick-dry, stain-release finishing.
  • PFAS-Free waterproof barrier, third-party verified.

Baik, who previously worked as a CPA at KPMG and in finance at Deutsche Bank on Wall Street, later transitioned into global manufacturing as CFO of a Hong Kong company. Her earlier venture, Trendix, was recognized as a "Best Period Underwear" by The New York Times and featured in Forbes after raising its Kickstarter goal in just four days. Trendix also donated over USD 150,000 worth of products worldwide.

"Silverella is more than a garment — it's a way to preserve dignity in everyday life," said Baik. "We are combining tested safety standards with thoughtful design to empower women globally."

Key Certifications & Tests

  • FDA-registered facility (U.S.)
  • OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 (Class 2, 2024–2025)
  • Amfori BSCI (2023)
  • Intertek/SGS: PFAS not detected, heavy metals not detected
  • 3M Scotchgard™ eco-friendly finish

Launch

Silverella will officially launch in November 2025 through Korean crowdfunding platforms, with international expansion to follow.

Media contact
Brand: Silverella
Contact: Joy Baik
Website: https://www.thesilverella.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Silverella

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
OMP Unveils UnisonIQ: the AI Breakthrough Transforming Supply Chain Decision-Making  
Oct 2, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
IFBH Accelerates Into Functional Beverages, Launching Its Second Growth Curve  
Oct 2, 2025 19:10 HKT/SGT
Sharp and ESI Asia Pacific partner to pioneer zinc-air flow battery technology in Queensland, Australia  
Thursday, October 2, 2025 6:30:00 PM
Silverella Launches ESG-Driven Incontinence Underwear: Produced in an FDA-Registered Facility, PFAS-Free, and OEKO-TEX Certified  
Oct 2, 2025 18:00 HKT/SGT
Transoft Solutions Receives AiRAP Accreditation  
Oct 2, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
Taipei City Showcases AI Innovation and Smart City Leadership at Tech Week Singapore 2025  
Oct 2, 2025 16:30 HKT/SGT
HKTDC's New Executive Director Sophia Chong takes up post  
Oct 2, 2025 12:01 HKT/SGT
JCB launches strategic guide for European merchants looking to tap into Asian travellers' spending power  
Thursday, October 2, 2025 11:00:00 AM
On-Chain KYC(R) 2.0 Transforms Digital Identity with Privacy-Preserving Blockchain Attestations  
Oct 2, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
Saudi Electricity Company Appoints Eng. Khalid Bin Salem AlGhamdi as Chief Executive Officer  
Oct 2, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
FinTech Week London
6  -  7   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
The MarTech Summit
7   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium
8  -  9   October
Manila, Philippines
Asia Hotel Innovation Summit Thailand (AHIS) 2025
9   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
2nd MENA Climate Proof Forum 2025
27  -  28   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Telecoms World Asia
18  -  19   November
Bangkok, Thailand
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       