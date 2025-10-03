

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Oct 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a global leader in supply chain planning solutions, today announced the availability of UnisonIQ, a game-changing AI orchestration framework that transforms supply chain decision-making through human-AI synergy. Embedded within OMP's Unison Planning™ platform, UnisonIQ delivers insightful always-on agents that leverage Unison Companion, a generative AI-based assistant, and market-leading AI engines. UnisonIQ Bridging four decades of supply chain innovation with the agentic age As supply chains face unprecedented complexity and volatility, organizations need more than traditional planning tools - they need intelligent systems that can adapt, learn, and act autonomously. Gartner predicts that by 2030, 50% of cross-functional supply chain management (SCM) solutions will use intelligent agents to autonomously execute decisions in the ecosystem. With UnisonIQ, industry leaders can orchestrate decision-centric planning across their global supply chains. This framework meets manufacturers as they progress on their transformation journey, enabling a seamless evolution from AI-assisted operations to agentic teamwork and ultimately to fully autonomous planning. This new era of human-AI synergy empowers planners to harmonize end-to-end supply chains with unprecedented alignment, agility, and excellence - even amid constant disruption. By enabling autonomous planning with full transparency, UnisonIQ demonstrates how autonomous and agentic AI are transforming the future of touchless decision-making and helping organizations build resilience in an era of relentless market volatility. "This is an evolution grounded in reality, not just buzzwords, designed to provide incremental value and drive business adoption," said Andrew Byer, supply chain advisor. "With UnisonIQ, organizations can now move beyond reactive planning to truly proactive, autonomous decision-making." Three pillars of UnisonIQ 1. Always-on agents: delivering real-world AI success UnisonIQ introduces a new paradigm in supply chain management through decision-centric, event-driven agents that go beyond technology to offer a strategic platform for business resilience and growth. Building on forty years of supply chain innovation and expertise, and collaborating with innovation partners for validation and refinement, UnisonIQ delivers a robust framework for autonomous planning. Its agentic architecture includes a diverse range of persona-based agents equipped with AI skills, including optimization, scenario management, and data management, transforming key decisions into plans and continuously learning from sensing and user direction: Supply planning agent : Constantly optimizes production and distribution decisions

: Constantly optimizes production and distribution decisions Scenario planning agent : Simulates complex scenarios for proactive planning

: Simulates complex scenarios for proactive planning Demand planning agent : Anticipates market changes and optimizes forecasting processes

: Anticipates market changes and optimizes forecasting processes Data management agent: Ensures data quality and consistency across all planning systems "At Zero100 Live 2025, we saw firsthand how decision-centric planning powered by agentic AI is no longer a future vision; it's happening now," says Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial Officer. "UnisonIQ brings together decades of supply chain expertise with cutting-edge AI to help planners move from reactive responses to confident, autonomous decisions." 2. Unison Companion: driving collaboration and adoption While Unison Planning's AI-powered approach proactively optimizes supply chain operations, Unison Companion, its generative AI assistant, enhances user adoption and collaboration to unlock the platform's full value. Designed to support a wide range of users, Unison Companion leverages natural language capabilities to accelerate onboarding and increase platform utilization. Recognizing that different users have different needs, Unison Companion speaks the language of business, tailored to each role - whether it's a data architect seeking better master data quality, a business leader influencing S&OP scenarios, or a salesperson simply asking when an order will be delivered. This personalized, AI-driven support ensures every user can obtain maximum value from the platform, regardless of their technical expertise. 3. AI engines: solving complex problems with predictive and prescriptive intelligence UnisonIQ integrates a sophisticated suite of AI engines designed to support autonomous, decision-centric supply chain planning. Powered by the always-on agents, these engines combine classical optimization techniques, advanced machine learning (ML), and explainable AI (XAI) to deliver agility, transparency, and strategic insight across the entire planning process. Using telescopic digital twins in combination with advanced optimization and ML, these engines allow companies to simulate, explore, and optimize supply chains while accounting for real-world constraints. The result: smarter, more agile decisions and stronger performance across service, inventory, cost, and ESG metrics - with full understanding of how every decision is made and executed. Discover more AI innovations, case studies and analyst insights. Experience UnisonIQ in action Join us at the OMP REAL Conference 2025, November 18-19 in Miami, to see UnisonIQ in action. Hear from global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Beiersdorf, Eastman, Kraft Heinz, Land O'Lakes, and Visy, as they share how Unison Planning™ helps them scale innovation, build sustainable supply chains, and drive resilience. About OMP OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, packaging, plastics - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™. Contact Information

