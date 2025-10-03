Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, October 4, 2025
Friday, 3 October 2025, 17:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Nomad eSIM
Nomad eSIM x beIN SPORTS: Connecting Fans during Race Weekend

SINGAPORE, Oct 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - From October 3–5, the Singapore Grand Prix will light up Marina Bay once again. This year, Nomad eSIM has partnered with beIN SPORTS, the official broadcaster of Formula 1™, to bring fans a different perspective on the race weekend.

Our mission has always been to empower every traveler with seamless, affordable and secure connectivity, making every journey stress-free and full of unforgettable experiences. Extending this mission into the world of sports, our partnership seeks to ensure fans and athletes can stay connected throughout the race weekend and focus on the moments that matter the most.

A Story Beyond the Track

As part of beIN SPORTS’s original series Off The Grid, Nomad eSIM is featured in a special segment called The Fan Connection.

The episode follows Liam Bushrod, a passionate F1 superfan who is planning to cycle to every circuit on the calendar. From the roads of Australia to the night lights of Singapore, Liam’s journey shows what it really means to live and breathe motorsport.

With Nomad eSIM keeping him connected across borders, Liam is able to share his experiences in real-time from video calls with family to uploading content on the go and navigating each new city.

His ride into Singapore highlights the power of connectivity to bring fans, family, and communities closer together.

What Fans Can Expect

The collaboration with beIN SPORTS brings Liam’s story to life, taking you alongside him as he follows his passion, tackles challenges, and creates unforgettable memories. With Nomad eSIM keeping him connected throughout, his adventure comes to life in the moment as if you’re experiencing it right there with him.

His story unfolds in a 4–5 minute feature on Off The Grid, complemented by cut-down edits and social-first reels shared across beIN SPORTS’ broadcast, streaming app, and social channels. Fans can go even deeper with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interactive Q&As, and digital highlights that capture the spirit of the journey.

Beyond the race itself, viewers also get to share in the small human details: the gear he packs, the little discoveries along the way, and the candid moments that reveal the true heart of his adventure.

For Nomad eSIM, this collaboration is about celebrating global communities and being there for fans wherever they are.

“We believe in powering freedom without limits and staying connected wherever your journey takes you. Partnering with beIN SPORTS, the official broadcaster of F1 is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with fans everywhere and engage with communities that, like us, thrive on speed, innovation, and living at the cutting edge.”

— General Manager of Nomad eSIM, Shern Ng

Watch the Segment

The Fan Connection premiered on October 3 as part of Off The Grid and continues across beIN SPORTS channels and social platforms.

Watch the segment here

For visitors in Singapore this weekend, we’re offering a 20% limited-time only cart discount on Nomad eSIM plans all around Asia (*T&Cs apply)—simply use the code RACE20 during your purchase to stay connected and enjoy the action, on and off the track.”

*The promo code is available for redemption till 14 Oct 2025 PST for Nomad eSIM plans anywhere in Asia. For 3GB and above only. Upon purchase, users are to install and activate the eSIM within 60 days. Applicable for on-sale plans as well.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Nomad eSIM

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
NEC Security to Provide Cybersecurity Services for GREENxEXPO 2027 (International Horticultural Expo 2027,Yokohama, Japan)  
Friday, October 3, 2025 10:01:00 PM
Honda Announces New Investment in Motorcycle Plant in Brazil
  
Friday, October 3, 2025 9:36:00 PM
uSmart Securities Initiates Coverage on Sunrise New Energy (EPOW.US) with a "Recommended" Rating and $10.07 Price Target  
Oct 3, 2025 21:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems Has Launched "ETI-W"  
Friday, October 3, 2025 9:15:00 PM
VirPoint.com Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Launches AI Trading Suite at London Investor Summit  
Oct 3, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu expands strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver full-stack AI infrastructure  
Friday, October 3, 2025 8:24:00 PM
3D printed homes to unlock affordable living thanks to Japan-Queensland deal  
Oct 3, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
Nomad eSIM x beIN SPORTS: Connecting Fans during Race Weekend  
Oct 3, 2025 17:40 HKT/SGT
MHI Starts a Study on Optimizing the Decarbonization Value Chain Using Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Exported from India  
Friday, October 3, 2025 5:34:00 PM
Eisai Highlights Breadth of Oncology Research at ESMO 2025  
Friday, October 3, 2025 5:01:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
FinTech Week London
6  -  7   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
The MarTech Summit
7   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium
8  -  9   October
Manila, Philippines
Asia Hotel Innovation Summit Thailand (AHIS) 2025
9   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
2nd MENA Climate Proof Forum 2025
27  -  28   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Telecoms World Asia
18  -  19   November
Bangkok, Thailand
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       