

SINGAPORE, Oct 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - From October 3–5, the Singapore Grand Prix will light up Marina Bay once again. This year, Nomad eSIM has partnered with beIN SPORTS, the official broadcaster of Formula 1™, to bring fans a different perspective on the race weekend. Our mission has always been to empower every traveler with seamless, affordable and secure connectivity, making every journey stress-free and full of unforgettable experiences. Extending this mission into the world of sports, our partnership seeks to ensure fans and athletes can stay connected throughout the race weekend and focus on the moments that matter the most. A Story Beyond the Track As part of beIN SPORTS’s original series Off The Grid, Nomad eSIM is featured in a special segment called The Fan Connection. The episode follows Liam Bushrod, a passionate F1 superfan who is planning to cycle to every circuit on the calendar. From the roads of Australia to the night lights of Singapore, Liam’s journey shows what it really means to live and breathe motorsport. With Nomad eSIM keeping him connected across borders, Liam is able to share his experiences in real-time from video calls with family to uploading content on the go and navigating each new city. His ride into Singapore highlights the power of connectivity to bring fans, family, and communities closer together. What Fans Can Expect The collaboration with beIN SPORTS brings Liam’s story to life, taking you alongside him as he follows his passion, tackles challenges, and creates unforgettable memories. With Nomad eSIM keeping him connected throughout, his adventure comes to life in the moment as if you’re experiencing it right there with him. His story unfolds in a 4–5 minute feature on Off The Grid, complemented by cut-down edits and social-first reels shared across beIN SPORTS’ broadcast, streaming app, and social channels. Fans can go even deeper with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interactive Q&As, and digital highlights that capture the spirit of the journey. Beyond the race itself, viewers also get to share in the small human details: the gear he packs, the little discoveries along the way, and the candid moments that reveal the true heart of his adventure. For Nomad eSIM, this collaboration is about celebrating global communities and being there for fans wherever they are. “We believe in powering freedom without limits and staying connected wherever your journey takes you. Partnering with beIN SPORTS, the official broadcaster of F1 is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with fans everywhere and engage with communities that, like us, thrive on speed, innovation, and living at the cutting edge.” — General Manager of Nomad eSIM, Shern Ng Watch the Segment The Fan Connection premiered on October 3 as part of Off The Grid and continues across beIN SPORTS channels and social platforms. Watch the segment here For visitors in Singapore this weekend, we’re offering a 20% limited-time only cart discount on Nomad eSIM plans all around Asia (*T&Cs apply)—simply use the code RACE20 during your purchase to stay connected and enjoy the action, on and off the track.” *The promo code is available for redemption till 14 Oct 2025 PST for Nomad eSIM plans anywhere in Asia. For 3GB and above only. Upon purchase, users are to install and activate the eSIM within 60 days. Applicable for on-sale plans as well.





