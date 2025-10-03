Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, October 4, 2025
Friday, 3 October 2025, 21:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd.
uSmart Securities Initiates Coverage on Sunrise New Energy (EPOW.US) with a "Recommended" Rating and $10.07 Price Target

HONG KONG, Oct 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, uSmart Securities released a research report initiating coverage on Sunrise New Energy (EPOW.US), assigning a "Recommended" rating with a price target of $10.07. The report points out that the company's current market capitalization is significantly below its intrinsic value and industrial potential, presenting notable long-term investment value.

Sunrise New Energy is a globally leading anode material producer, serving several top-tier battery manufacturers in China. Amid intense industry competition, the company has successfully achieved cost reduction and efficiency improvement by continuously optimizing core production processes such as graphitization, significantly enhancing automation levels, and strengthening supply chain management. According to the report, the company achieved profitability between July and August 2025, charting a path of profit growth and sustainable development.

Having been listed for over four years, the company has invested more than $200 million in physical assets. Its core asset, the Guizhou Xingyi plant, covers 610 acres, is recorded as fixed assets, and has accumulated approximately $100 million in external financing. However, as of September 30, 2025, the company's total market capitalization was less than $40 million, creating a stark contrast with its actual investments and asset value. Real-time monitoring from its official website shows that the plant is operating at full capacity with three shifts working around the clock. uSmart Securities believes the company's reasonable market capitalization should be in the range of $300 to $500 million, indicating that the current stock price is severely undervalued and possesses substantial long-term upside potential.

Sunrise New Energy is recognized as a "Provincial-Level Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative 'Little Giant' Enterprise" and continuously receives special funds from national and provincial levels. The company has deep expertise in cutting-edge anode material technologies such as silicon-carbon (used in lithium-ion solid-state batteries) and hard carbon (used in sodium-ion batteries). In addition to holding nearly a hundred patents domestically and in Japan and South Korea, the company recently obtained a U.S. patent for anode material preparation methods specifically for lithium-ion batteries and AI data center energy storage batteries, marking progressive improvement in its global patent layout. The company plans to establish an anode material plant in Texas, USA, in 2026 and is actively advancing specific tasks such as environmental impact assessments and talent recruitment, taking a critical step in its global strategy.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act is accelerating the construction of the local battery industry chain, and giants like ExxonMobil have announced massive investment plans, providing excellent overseas expansion opportunities for Chinese industrial chain enterprises with technological advantages. Mr. Hu Haiping, the founder of Sunrise New Energy, is a leading figure in China's lithium battery material industry. As a co-founder of Shanshan Technology, he played a key role in growing the enterprise into a trillion-yuan market cap giant, possessing profound industrial background, international vision, and strategic execution capabilities. Under his leadership, Sunrise New Energy is committed to the R&D and industrialization of next-generation battery materials.

According to research, Mr. Hu Haiping has made multiple trips to the United States for in-depth cooperation discussions with top investment institutions such as Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, as well as leading local new energy enterprises. Upon the establishment of the U.S. plant, the company is expected to quickly secure orders and achieve localized delivery. Its planned lithium battery pack production capacity is projected to exceed 1GW by the end of 2027. In the future, the company also plans to replicate its successful model in markets such as Malaysia and Europe, demonstrating broad development prospects.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd.
Sectors: Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
