Catalyst Now's Social Innovation House Brings SIH Talks to the UN General Assembly 2025

NEW YORK, NY, October 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Catalyst Now, a worldwide movement of social innovators spanning 156 countries and more than 6,170 members, today announced the launch of the Social Innovation House Talks (SIH Talks) at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The purpose of SIH Talks is to lift up the experience of local changemakers, cultivate alliances across diverse communities, and strengthen bridges between civil society, philanthropy, business and government. The conversations will address urgent global priorities—from mental health and migration to sustainable industries and gender equality—linking local innovations with international decision-making.

Catalyst Now

Co-created by Catalyst Now, the initiative in UNGA is powered by ecosystem partners including Echoing Green, General Atlantic Foundation, Greater than Equal, Myriad USA, Aid for Life, Caring for Colombia, Crisis Text Line, Ecoinno, East Side Institute, FIT, Pace University, Soydoy, Tinker Foundation, Crisis Text Line and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

As part of SIH Talks, Catalyst Now unveiled its 2024 Collective Impact Report during the United Nations General Assembly. The report captures the collective progress of more than 6,170 members representing more than 4250 organizations and over 75 active collaborations across 156 countries, showcasing how grassroots innovations are achieving systemic transformation. Highlighting stories from local changemakers, data-driven results, and new multi-stakeholder partnerships, the report reflects the growing momentum of the movement.

"This year's report is a demonstration to the power of collaboration, it reveals how communities, social innovators, and partners are addressing root causes, shifting systems, and accelerating change at scale. That's why is crucial to share it at UNGA 2025 because this is more than a diplomatic gathering; it is an opportunity to place community voices at the center of global dialogue," said Gaby Arenas de Meneses, Co-Chief Facilitator of Catalyst Now. "By amplifying innovators' perspectives, mobilizing new models of collaboration, and advancing impact, SIH Talks are building the cross-sector approach that lasting change requires."

"Social innovation flourishes when purpose meets power," said Cheryl Dorsey, President of Echoing Green. "SIH Talks creates a rare space where lived experience drives the agenda, ensuring that solutions shaped in communities have the reach and visibility to influence global policy."

"The arrival of SIH Talks at UNGA signals a turning point," said Fredrik Galtung, Co-Chief Facilitator of Catalyst Now. "By bringing innovators to the center of the multilateral stage, we’re shifting from conversation to concrete action—and demonstrating that systemic solutions are already within reach."

Catalyst Now will be hosting a series of events – you can find the full list here.

About Social Innovation House

Launched in the heart of Davos’s Promenade in January 2025, the Social Innovation House has become a catalyst for global transformation—where groundbreaking solutions scale, visionary leaders find community, and world-changing ideas come to life. Throughout the week in Davos, we hosted 39 sessions with 149 speakers, engaging nearly 2,000 participants from around the world, including corporate leaders, social entrepreneurs, impact investors and policymakers.

About Catalyst Now

Catalyst Now is a dynamic global movement of social innovators transforming systems and driving sustainable change to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals worldwide

Co-founded in 2019 and launched at Davos 2020 by members of prestigious organizations including Ashoka, Echoing Green, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, and the Skoll Foundation, the initiative was initially incubated by One Family Foundation with support from Panorama Global. It has since grown into an impactful network of more than 6,170 members dedicated to systemic transformation.

Through bold collaborations across sectors, we connect, empower, and amplify local and regional initiatives, creating spaces where innovative solutions emerge and scale to address the world’s most pressing social challenges. By partnering with communities, governments, businesses, and funders, we implement sustainable solutions that create a more equitable and thriving future for all. Learn more and become a member.

If you should have any questions or need to contact anyone in charge of the event please do not hesitate to contact:

Catalyst Now Secretariat
Corina Wallis
New York, New York
Email: corina@catalystnow.net 




