

BANGKOK, October 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Sappe PCL (SAPPE), Thailand's leading innovator in beverages, showcased the strength of Thai beverage innovation on the world stage once again at Anuga 2025, the world's largest food and beverage trade fair. Held from October 4 ~ 8, 2025 in Cologne, Germany, under the theme "Sustainable Growth", the event gathered more than 8,000 exhibitors from 110 countries. SAPPE presented its iconic brand Mogu Mogu, the world-famous Snackable Drink alongside other popular brands, underscoring the company's innovative spirit in the main exhibition zone. The highlight of the showcase was the official launch of Mogu Mogu's new global campaign, 'Life's too Short, You Gotta Chew,' introduced to an international audience as part of SAPPE's mission to bring Thai creativity and innovation to the global beverage market. Ms Piyajit Ruckariyapong, CEO of Sappe, said the Mogu Mogu booth drew strong attention from international visitors with its vibrant, playful design that captured the brand's cheerful DNA. As the world's first Snackable Drink, Mogu Mogu celebrated the joy of chewing with interactive experiences like the 'Play Game!' station, which invited attendees to experience the brand's fun and engaging personality. The booth also featured the debut screening of the new 'Life's too Short, You Gotta Chew' campaign films, highlighting positivity, creativity, and playfulness - values that align closely with SAPPE's vision of building a global lifestyle brand through innovation and emotional connection. Participating in Anuga 2025 marks another milestone in SAPPE's journey to elevate Thai innovation to the world stage. This year's Anuga spotlighted the key trends shaping the future of global food and beverage - from plant-based diversity and personalized nutrition to clean label transparency and sustainability as the new standard - all of which resonate with SAPPE's commitment to enhancing consumer well-being through creative, sustainable products. With distribution in over 100 countries, Mogu Mogu - the World-Famous Nata de Coco Snackable Drink - has become a symbol of Thai soft power and a pioneer in the global Snackable Drink category. This year, SAPPE continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen engagement with fans worldwide through the new campaign 'Life's too Short, You Gotta Chew', which connects with the young generation's lifestyle of Social Connection, FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and Playful & Fun energy. The campaign extends across key international markets including South Korea, Indonesia, France, and the United Kingdom, with immersive activations both online and offline. "Being part of Anuga this year reaffirms our pride as a Thai brand that can compete on the world stage," said Ms Ruckariyapong. "We believe in the power of innovation, creativity, and determination to continuously deliver happiness and value to consumers around the world." In addition to the global spotlight on Mogu Mogu, SAPPE introduced new product innovations such as Mogu Mogu Candy and Mogu Mogu Pretzel, extending the brand's playful concept into new formats. Visitors also enjoyed SAPPE's popular beverage lines including Sappe Aloe Vera Drink, Sappe Beauti, and All Coco, reflecting the company's commitment to quality and creativity in every product. Anuga, held biennially in Cologne, has been the world's leading food and beverage trade fair for over 106 years, since its debut in 1919. The event continues to serve as a key platform driving innovation and setting global benchmarks for the industry. SAPPE's participation underscores its mission to connect with global partners, strengthen the presence of Thai brands in international markets, and position itself as a company driven by innovation, sustainability, and the joyful spirit of the 'Home of Innovators.' Through its presence at Anuga 2025, SAPPE continues to inspire and deliver happiness to consumers worldwide - one bottle of Mogu Mogu at a time. About SAPPE Sappe PCL (SAPPE) is a leading Thai beverage innovator and the creator of the "Snack Drink" category through its iconic global brand, Mogu Mogu, now exported to over 100 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. The company specializes in fruit juice and functional health beverages designed to serve the evolving lifestyle needs of modern consumers around the world. SAPPE's diverse portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as Mogu Mogu, the world's first snackable drink; Sappe Aloe Vera, known for its refreshing taste and natural ingredients; and Sappe Beauti, a functional drink line focused on health, wellness, and women empowerment. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, SAPPE is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) under the symbol SAPPE. Driven by innovation, deep consumer insights, and a strong commitment to sustainability, SAPPE operates with a balanced focus on product innovation, economic performance, social responsibility, and environmental impact. The company believes that building a sustainable future begins with valuing people, embracing diversity, and leading with authenticity, creativity, and the courage to drive positive change. SAPPE's mission is to inspire lives worldwide one meaningful beverage at a time. Sappe official: https://www.sappe.com/en/

