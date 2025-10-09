Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 9, 2025
Thursday, 9 October 2025, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: BlackBerry Limited
BlackBerry SecuSUITE Expands to Windows Devices, Extending Sovereign-Grade Protection Across the Digital Workplace

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, Oct 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced the expansion of BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® to Windows® devices, extending sovereign-grade secure communications trusted by governments and critical enterprises to include laptops and workstations. This expansion will enable secure voice, messaging, and file sharing across mobile devices, laptops, and desktops, delivering the same assured protection through a consistent, adoptable workflow.

For end users, this means they will be able to collaborate securely from whichever device best suits their task - on the move, at a primary workstation, or working from a laptop - without changing the way they operate. They can review documents on a larger screen, compose detailed messages with a keyboard, or coordinate quickly in the field verbally, with all forms of communication working together to support a continuous flow from decision to action. SecuSUITE keeps workflows simple while helping to ensure every exchange stays protected.

For organizations, extending the SecuSUITE solution's independently certified architecture to include Windows laptops and workstations enables mission-critical communications to remain secure as teams move between endpoints and networks. Communications will be shielded from eavesdropping, identity spoofing, and metadata exploitation, while deployment flexibility (on-premises, private cloud, or hosted) will allow agencies to retain full sovereignty and control over their data.

"Critical conversations don't strictly happen in the field," said Dr. Christoph Erdmann, Senior Vice President, BlackBerry. "By expanding SecuSUITE to include Windows devices, we're giving users the same sovereign-grade protection they rely on during mobile operations, now extended to their primary workstation or laptop. This helps ensure critical communications stay protected and keep moving, fitting naturally into everyday operations and encouraging adoption without adding complexity."

SecuSUITE is independently and vastly certified, with validations from NIAP, NATO Restricted, BSI, and CSfC, and is trusted by governments and critical enterprises worldwide to protect their most sensitive communications. As a core pillar of BlackBerry® Secure Communications, SecuSUITE extends this assurance to secure voice, messaging, file sharing, and crisis coordination - providing full sovereign control over how and where systems are deployed. BlackBerry Secure Communications is trusted by governments, defense agencies, and critical industries worldwide, including all G7 governments, 18 of the G20 members and 8 of the top 10 global banks, to protect sensitive conversations and large-scale coordination.

Availability

The Windows expansion of SecuSUITE will be generally available in November 2025 as BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® for Windows Desktop.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry. 

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry




Topic: Press release summary
Source: BlackBerry Limited
Sectors: Enterprise IT, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

BlackBerry Limited
July 17, 2025 09:00 HKT/SGT
BlackBerry Partners with EC-Council to Help Strengthen Malaysia's Cybersecurity Workforce
May 22, 2025 19:56 HKT/SGT
DCLI Drives Fleet Efficiencies with BlackBerry Radar Deployment Across 100,000 Chassis
May 8, 2025 12:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Marks First Anniversary with New Partnerships, Scholarships and Expanded Programs
Feb 4, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
Arctic Wolf and BlackBerry Announce Closing of Acquisition for Cylance
Dec 16, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Arctic Wolf and BlackBerry Announce Acquisition Agreement for Cylance
Oct 28, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
BlackBerry Chooses Malaysia for Its Cybersecurity Regional Headquarters in Asia Pacific
Oct 23, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
BlackBerry Partners with ISC2 to Advance Cybersecurity Skills in Malaysia
Oct 8, 2024 19:58 HKT/SGT
BlackBerry QNX Research Reveals Rising Pressure on Software Engineers Leads to Critical Trade-Offs in Safety and Security
Oct 8, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Call for Entries Opens as MotorTrend and BlackBerry QNX Announce Third Annual Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       