

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, Oct 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced the expansion of BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® to Windows® devices, extending sovereign-grade secure communications trusted by governments and critical enterprises to include laptops and workstations. This expansion will enable secure voice, messaging, and file sharing across mobile devices, laptops, and desktops, delivering the same assured protection through a consistent, adoptable workflow. For end users, this means they will be able to collaborate securely from whichever device best suits their task - on the move, at a primary workstation, or working from a laptop - without changing the way they operate. They can review documents on a larger screen, compose detailed messages with a keyboard, or coordinate quickly in the field verbally, with all forms of communication working together to support a continuous flow from decision to action. SecuSUITE keeps workflows simple while helping to ensure every exchange stays protected. For organizations, extending the SecuSUITE solution's independently certified architecture to include Windows laptops and workstations enables mission-critical communications to remain secure as teams move between endpoints and networks. Communications will be shielded from eavesdropping, identity spoofing, and metadata exploitation, while deployment flexibility (on-premises, private cloud, or hosted) will allow agencies to retain full sovereignty and control over their data. "Critical conversations don't strictly happen in the field," said Dr. Christoph Erdmann, Senior Vice President, BlackBerry. "By expanding SecuSUITE to include Windows devices, we're giving users the same sovereign-grade protection they rely on during mobile operations, now extended to their primary workstation or laptop. This helps ensure critical communications stay protected and keep moving, fitting naturally into everyday operations and encouraging adoption without adding complexity." SecuSUITE is independently and vastly certified, with validations from NIAP, NATO Restricted, BSI, and CSfC, and is trusted by governments and critical enterprises worldwide to protect their most sensitive communications. As a core pillar of BlackBerry® Secure Communications, SecuSUITE extends this assurance to secure voice, messaging, file sharing, and crisis coordination - providing full sovereign control over how and where systems are deployed. BlackBerry Secure Communications is trusted by governments, defense agencies, and critical industries worldwide, including all G7 governments, 18 of the G20 members and 8 of the top 10 global banks, to protect sensitive conversations and large-scale coordination. Availability The Windows expansion of SecuSUITE will be generally available in November 2025 as BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® for Windows Desktop. About BlackBerry BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services. Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com SOURCE: BlackBerry





Topic: Press release summary

Source: BlackBerry Limited

Sectors: Enterprise IT, Wireless, Apps

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

