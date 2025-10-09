Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 10, 2025
Thursday, 9 October 2025, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Solidus Labs
Laser Digital Partners with Solidus Labs to Advance Crypto-Native Market Surveillance
- The partnership will equip Laser Digital with Solidus Labs' advanced detection capabilities to monitor trading behavior across exchanges, OTC markets, and DeFi venues
- Backed by Nomura, Laser Digital was recently licensed by VARA under its Pilot Framework to offer OTC crypto derivatives

NEW YORK, Oct 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Laser Digital, the digital asset subsidiary of Nomura Group, and Solidus Labs, the category-definer for crypto-native trade surveillance and risk monitoring, today announced a partnership to deliver crypto-native on-chain and off-chain market surveillance.

Under this partnership, Solidus Labs will equip Laser Digital with advanced detection capabilities that monitor trading behavior across exchanges, OTC markets, and DeFi venues - reinforcing Laser Digital's risk and compliance operations and supporting evolving regulatory expectations across jurisdictions.

Backed by Nomura, one of the world's largest financial institutions, Laser Digital was established as a full-service digital asset firm to bring TradFi practices to crypto markets. The firm combines higher governance standards and risk management with crypto-native expertise, to manage institutional exposure to the digital asset ecosystem.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Jez Mohideen, Co-founder and CEO of Laser Digital, said, "Solidus Labs emerged as a suitable partner for us given their expertise in trade surveillance and deep understanding of digital assets. Their on-and off-chain detection capabilities, combined with an intelligence-driven platform, offer advanced safeguards that are critical to enabling secure institutional access to the on-chain ecosystem."

Asaf Meir, Founder & CEO of Solidus Labs, added, "We are proud to partner with Laser Digital, a firm that is laser-focused on redefining the frontier of digital finance. 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year, bridging traditional finance and digital assets - and Laser Digital is at the forefront of that evolution. Solidus is the only provider able to support the advanced DeFi activities Laser is pursuing, and together we are helping set the gold standard for crypto-native market integrity."

In August 2025, Laser Digital announced that it had become the first regulated entity under Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority's (VARA) Pilot Framework to offer OTC crypto options, underscoring its commitment to offering structured solutions in regulated markets.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for Agentic-Based Compliance in trade surveillance and risk monitoring. Founded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs veterans, the company merges Wall Street rigor, crypto-native innovation, and cybersecurity principles to reinvent compliance for the modern financial era. At the core is HALO, an AI-powered risk-based platform trusted by financial institutions, crypto firms, and regulators globally to drive proactive, intelligence-led oversight - across any product, venue, or asset class. www.soliduslabs.com

Contact:
Trevor Davis
Gregory FCA for Solidus Labs
443.248.0359
trevor@gregoryfca.com 

About Laser Digital

Laser Digital is a full-service digital asset firm specializing in Trading, Asset Management, Solutions, and Early-Stage Investing. Nomura established Laser Digital to provide new value in digital assets to its clients, bridging traditional and crypto markets. We are positioned uniquely in the market, combining institutional- grade framework and risk management. For more information, please visit: www.laserdigital.com For partnership inquiries: inquiries@laserdigital.com
 For media inquiries: media@laserdigital.com

Legal Disclaimer

This is a marketing communication intended for professional investors in eligible jurisdictions only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Forecasts are not reliable indicators of future performance. Capital is at risk. Please consult the relevant offering documentation before making any investment decisions.

For full disclosure: https://laserdigital.com/marketing-disclaimer/

SOURCE: Solidus Labs




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Solidus Labs
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Digitalization, Legal & Compliance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

