SINGAPORE, Oct 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by MMI Asia, the regional subsidiary of Messe München, together in consultation with Asian Exhibition Services (AES) Ltd., ASEAN Ceramics Exhibition is the leading international exhibition of machinery, technology, and materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay, and advanced ceramics in Southeast Asia. The exhibition is co-located with the second edition of ASEAN Stone Exhibition, Southeast Asia’s only exhibition for the natural stone Industry, showcasing machinery, technologies, tools, chemicals and natural stone materials supported by Confindustria Marmomacchine (Associazione Italiana Marmomacchine) and Mining Council Industry Thailand (MICT). This year also marks the very first time that the ASEAN Stone Exhibition is organised in Thailand.



The ninth edition of ASEAN Ceramics is supported by prominent international and domestic government trade and associations, including The Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM), Federation of Thai Industries, Ceramic Industry Club of Thailand (FTI-CICT), the Thai Ceramic Society (TCS), Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics (ACIMAC), China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Building Materials Sub-Council, Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA), and Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA). Mr. Michael Wilton, Managing Director and CEO of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, has expressed at the opening ceremony, “The successful debut of ASEAN Stone in Vietnam last year is a testament to the increasing demand for solutions in the stone industry. Therefore, we are bringing ASEAN Stone to Thailand for the first time. The two exhibitions aim to provide a comprehensive platform for showcasing the latest innovations in ceramic and natural stone machinery, materials, and technologies, creating unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, business growth, and knowledge sharing.”



Mr. Atuk Chirdkiatisak, the Chairman of Ceramics Industry Club (CICT), Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), also expressed at the Opening Ceremony, “With strong cooperation between the public and private sectors, I believe Thailand and ASEAN can position ourselves as a leading hub in ceramic manufacturing - not only in production, but also in innovation and sustainability.” “ASEAN Ceramics and Stones 2025 serve as a vital platform for sharing innovations, exploring emerging trends, and fostering collaboration across the global ceramic industry.”, Dr. Sirithan Jiemsirilers, President of the Thai Ceramic Society (TCS), has stated. “Beyond showcasing technology, this exhibition also strengthens professional relationships and encourages the adaptation and transformation of the ceramic sector to remain competitive in a changing global landscape.”. The trade fair will include the ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone Conference, where over 30 distinguished panellists and presenters will address the theme “Pioneering a Sustainable & Innovative Future for Ceramics & Stone in Southeast Asia.” The conference, also serving as an exhibitor forum, will examine the steps needed for the industry to progress, embrace innovation, and ensure the longevity of ceramics and natural stone production in the region.



Advanced Polishing Technologies for Engineered Stone Complementing the conference, a series of side events throughout the course of the exhibition will enrich visitors' experience. Pre-event factory tours hosted by Crown Ceramics and The Siam Refractory Industry Co., Ltd. will offer an insider's look at advanced manufacturing practices. The ASEAN Ceramics & Stone Talents Hub will connect exhibitors with industry professionals and aspiring graduates, fostering career opportunities and bridging talent with industry needs. Meanwhile, leading ceramic studios from Bangkok and Nakornratchasima will stage live pottery demonstrations using local clay, celebrating Thailand's craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Continuing the legacy of the previous editions held in Thailand, the ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone show floor will also be hosting the International Conference for Traditional and Advanced Ceramics (ICTA) this year. The premier conference is organised by the Thai Ceramic Society (TCS), National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC), and Department of Materials Science of Chulalongkorn University. The conference invites over 15 local universities and regional experts in materials science research.



