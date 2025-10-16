

HONG KONG, Oct 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is committed to continuous innovation. Its pioneering intelligence and innovation business model enables a dual empowerment of technology and data. Extending its AI+ innovation vision, CITIC Telecom CPC is pleased to announce a self-developed intelligent security information and event management (SIEM) platform SIEM-MiiND. The new platform utilizes big data and intelligent technologies to enhance the overall efficiency of AI-driven Security Operations Center (AI SOC), elevating beyond AI+ Security and reshaping a new intelligent digital era. CITIC Telecom CPC connects with AI+ ecosystem partners to shape

New MiiND for a Connected Future Beyond AI+ Security Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, “We strive to be a top-notch partner in the international and intelligent development of enterprises, positioning AI SOC as the preferred partner for enterprise cybersecurity protection. Our newly launched SIEM-MiiND is a crucial step towards this vision. As the core engine of AI SOC, SIEM-MiiND not only enhances the overall efficiency of AI SOC and strengthens cybersecurity framework, it also solidifies our innovation R&D team’s capabilities in putting big data, AI technology and business scenarios into practice, as well as our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation in cybersecurity in the AI era. Leveraging our “AI+ Connecting the world” strategy, we will continue to invest and utilize our world-class ‘AI+ Cloud Network Security’ solutions to help enterprises maintain their competitiveness in the ever-changing security environment and gain a strong foothold in the international markets.” Unveiling the New SIEM-MiiND, the Core that Empowers Smarter AI SOC AI-driven SIEM-MiiND Enhances Cybersecurity Framework CITIC Telecom CPC's visionary ICT-MiiND strategy seamlessly integrates innovative technologies, algorithms, computing power and big data into its ICT service platform, laying a foundation for a wide range of “AI+ Cloud Network Security” solutions. CITIC Telecom CPC 's cybersecurity and innovation R&D team has extended Innovation and Intelligent concepts by developing the new SIEM-MiiND intelligent SIEM platform to deliver faster, more accurate cyber threat intelligence analysis and incident response services. AI-driven SIEM-MiiND Enhances Cybersecurity Framework Core Capabilities of SIEM-MiiND - Faster Data Analysis: CITIC Telecom CPC leverages proprietary large language models (LLMs) of security analysis to enable rapid retrieval and analysis of massive log data, significantly improving SOC team efficiency. - Secure Data Handling: Enterprise data is transmitted to CITIC Telecom CPC's self-built and managed 24/7 SOC and self-managed LLM for correlation and analysis, ensuring full data security. - More Accurate Threat Detection: Using detailed and customized “Prompt Engineering" to meet specific security needs of different customers, CITIC Telecom CPC fully leverages large models' threat analysis capabilities across various industry scenarios to accurately identify and respond to threat incidents. - Controlled Security Guardrail: A closed-loop defense system covers input validation, intent recognition, output review, and sensitive data filtering, providing end-to-end protection while preventing data leaks out of the LLM. - Comprehensive Alert Channels: One-stop multiple notification channels including email, phone, AI voice alerts, and real-time messaging via WeChat/WhatsApp help customers stay promptly informed about security status. Empowers Intelligent Operations of AI SOC to Reshape Next-Gen Cybersecurity Defense CITIC Telecom CPC utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to address evolving data and security challenges brought by AI. As the core engine of AI SOC, SIEM-MiiND enables intelligent and secure operations, and deeply integrates AI technology with big data models and small-scale scenario applications. SIEM-MiiND aggregates data through an intelligent cybersecurity information system, optimizes risks and threat analysis process by SOC experts, shortens detection and response time, enhances risk management accuracy and alert efficiency to reduce alert fatigue across an enterprise. AI SOC has enabled CITIC Telecom CPC’s flagship managed cybersecurity suite TrustCSI(TM) 3.0 to deliver a holistic enterprise protection with “Identify, Predict, Detect, Respond and Recover” capabilities, reshaping next-gen cybersecurity model to defend enterprises from cyber threats. Key Features of SIEM-MiiND to Drive Intelligent Secure Operations of AI SOC - Enhanced Detection Capabilities: Preliminary analysis of vulnerabilities and potential Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) proactively reduces enterprise networks threats. - Optimized Rule Sets: Utilizing AI technology, detection thresholds are adjusted according to customers’ historical data and new attack scenarios. New rule sets are automatically and continuously created for aggregating the log data of newly added devices and can also be customized and fine-tuned for enterprises. Improved Response Capabilities: AI SOC implements an intelligent security incident detection mechanism based on AI analysis of threat data collected by SIEM-MiiND, significantly reducing troubleshooting time and enabling actionable recommendations up to 75% faster after the initial email alert. SIEM-MiiND can respond to security incidents within seconds through AI-driven Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solution, lowering the risk of enterprise network attacks. - AI-Powered Chatbot: Provides enterprises with an additional inquiry channel apart from the 24/7 hotline under a secure authentication login mechanism, enabling them to promptly and clearly understand their latest cybersecurity status and overall security levels from both online and offline channels. AI Chatbot provides precise answers and prompt feedback by effectively analyzing customer enquiries, responding to their needs and obtaining relevant information. This feature will be available in early 2026. - User-Friendly Security Dashboard: Offers a fully visualized interface that consolidates various security metrics and statistical reports, enabling enterprises to comprehensively monitor their latest cybersecurity status. Mr. Kenneth Wong, Vice President of Product and Digital Intelligence Development of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, “SIEM-MiiND is the latest intelligent security information and event management solution which enhances threat detection and automatic incident response abilities via AI technology. Our comprehensive and robust AI SOC is powered by our over 20 years of industry expertise, multiple algorithms and patented applications, cutting-edge AI technology and profound implementation capabilities. SIEM-MiiND meets today’s security needs and supports future scalability, providing cost-effective and robust security defense to address specific security requirements of enterprises in various regions and markets. SIEM-MiiND also enhances the security governance of AI SOC and the overall regulatory compliance level. Our full range of intelligent solutions not only help enterprises streamline security operations and reduce risks but also raise their global competitiveness.” Innovative AI+ Applications Integrated with Cloud, Network Security for a Connected Future Innovative AI+ Applications Integrated with Cloud, Network Security for a Connected Future CITIC Telecom CPC’s pioneering “AI+ Cloud, Network, Security” framework with its future-proof AI SOC empowers enterprises across industries to level up cybersecurity and excel in a new era of secure and efficient digital intelligence. AI SOC is powered by a series of innovative intelligent and security applications developed by CITIC Telecom CPC's innovation R&D team, helping enterprises address complex cybersecurity challenges at lower costs and higher efficiency as well as enhancing AI SOC security governance and overall regulatory compliance level. CITIC Telecom CPC’s award-winning AI+ innovations such as AI Pentest, AI Databank, and Workflow+ have already been implemented in various industries with successful use cases, spanning financial institutions, multinational corporations, and tech innovation organizations. They are a testament to the profound value of CITIC Telecom CPC solutions. About CITIC Telecom CPC We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions. With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises. With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 20 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers. For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com. Media Contacts: Catherine Yuen

CITIC Telecom CPC

(852) 2170 7536

Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Enterprise IT, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

