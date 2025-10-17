

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Oct 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - T-RIZE Group and École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) are proud to announce that the Industrial Research Chair in Tokenization, established in 2024 under the leadership of Professor Kaiwen Zhang, has secured over CAD $3 million over five years in contributions and funding from major national funds such as Mitacs and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) through the Mitacs Accelerate - NSERC Alliance Grants program. This highly competitive Canadian funding underscores the strength of a research program already underway since 2024 - one that has consistently delivered transformative results in blockchain sustainability, real-world asset tokenization, and decentralized federated learning. Building Canada's Resilient Digital Future At the core of this Chair is a patent-pending communication protocol combined with decentralized federated learning frameworks. These innovations are designed to provide infrastructures that are: Resilient: able to withstand disruptions and adapt dynamically to changing conditions

Efficient: optimized to reduce costs, latency, and energy consumption at scale

Secure: enabling verifiable and trusted exchanges across distributed environments

Sovereign: ensuring that Canada retains control over its critical digital systems and data flows Decentralized federated learning enhances tokenization systems by enabling privacy-preserving collaborative intelligence and real-time risk analysis across distributed networks, making infrastructures not only more secure and efficient but also more adaptive to institutional needs. Such capabilities are vital in an increasingly complex world, where robustness, trust, and independence are essential for both national competitiveness and global cooperation. "This recognition from Mitacs, NSERC, and ÉTS affirms our capacity to build sovereign and resilient infrastructures in an era defined by AI. Through Decentralized Machine Learning, T-RIZE ensures that intelligence remains secure, autonomous, and verifiable - the foundation of digital sovereignty in a world where AI power shapes nations." - Madani Boukalba, CEO, T-RIZE Group Canada's Vision in Action The over CAD $3 million in funding from Mitacs, a leading innovation organization, and NSERC Alliance is more than financial support - it is recognition that this research is shaping the future of sustainable and sovereign digital infrastructure. By backing proven, high-impact models, Canada is signaling its intent to lead in technologies that matter: efficient networks, scalable intelligent data architectures, and resilient systems aligned with international standards and sustainability goals. Academic and Industrial Leadership Under the guidance of Professor Kaiwen Zhang, one of Canada's foremost experts in distributed systems, blockchain, and machine learning, the T-RIZE Chair brings together a team of PhD and postdoctoral researchers at ÉTS, working hand in hand with T-RIZE Group. Together, they are turning advanced research into deployable, institutional-grade systems that strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in innovation. About Mitacs Mitacs places top-tier talent in Canadian firms to support industry-academia collaboration. This helps unlock innovation potential, de-risk R&D for firms, and build lasting academic-industry relationships. Through its national reach and international partnerships, Mitacs enables Canada to develop the next generation of a skilled and innovative workforce. About T-RIZE T-RIZE has the infrastructure to structure and tokenize a wide range of assets - such as real estate, digital bonds, and high-quality carbon credits - into digital structured products enhanced by federated learning for risk analytics. The platform operates across public and privacy-enabled networks, such as the Canton Network. It has the capacity to integrate insurance and digital ratings to make these products collateral-ready, with distribution conducted through regulated broker-dealers. T-RIZE has tokenized over US$100M, with US$1B in signed projects advancing within a US$5B+ pipeline. The RIZE utility token is the access point to its institutional ecosystem. For more information contact:

