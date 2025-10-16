

BANGKOK, Oct 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) -�ATOMIX TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD., a fast-growing provider of intelligent intralogistics and automation solutions, made an impactful debut in Thailand at LogiMAT Southeast Asia 2025. This marks a major milestone in ATOMIX�s global journey � the company�s first-ever appearance in the Thai market � where it showcased its �1 Software + 4 Atoms� integrated solution, demonstrated its flagship pallet shuttle system and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and engaged deeply with local industry leaders to understand the market landscape and validate logistics demand in Thailand. Expanding Horizons: First Step into the Thai Market Thailand�s logistics sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by e-commerce growth, industrial automation, and increased cross-border trade. For ATOMIX TECHNOLOGY, entering this market is a strategic step in its Southeast Asian expansion plan. Participating in LogiMAT Southeast Asia was not only about showcasing technologies � it was about listening, learning, and validating the needs of Thai businesses to deliver better, more tailored solutions in the future. �This event is not just an exhibition for us � it�s a discovery mission,� said Jenny Lu of ATOMIX. �We came here to understand how the Thai logistics industry is evolving, what challenges companies are facing, and how our technologies can be adapted to meet those specific needs. Our goal is to grow with the market, not just enter it.� �1 Software + 4 Atoms�: The Future of Flexible Intralogistics At the heart of ATOMIX�s vision is its innovative �1 Software + 4 Atoms� strategy � a modular and scalable approach to intralogistics automation designed to help businesses build flexible, future-proof operations. I. Software � A powerful central platform that integrates warehouse control, fleet management, data analytics, and automation orchestration into a single intelligent system. II．4 Atoms � ATOMIX�s four core hardware modules: pallet shuttle, pallet AMR, Bin Shuttle, and Bin AMR, which can operate independently or as part of a fully connected ecosystem. This modular philosophy enables customers to start small and scale over time, adapting to changing operational demands without costly overhauls. It also reflects ATOMIX�s broader philosophy: flexibility is the foundation of future logistics. �Our �1 Software + 4 Atoms� approach gives customers the freedom to design solutions that fit their exact needs,� explained Jenny Lu. �It�s not a one-size-fits-all model � it�s about combining components intelligently to create value, whether for a small warehouse or a large-scale distribution center.� Showcasing Core Solutions: Pallet Shuttle & AMR During LogiMAT Southeast Asia, ATOMIX drew strong attention with its flagship automation solutions � the pallet shuttle system and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) � two key �atoms� in its ecosystem. Pallet Shuttle System � Efficiency and Space Optimization The pallet shuttle system is a high-density storage and retrieval solution that uses intelligent shuttles to transport pallets within racking systems. By eliminating the need for traditional forklifts in dense storage areas, the system increases storage capacity, reduces handling time, and improves safety. Key benefits include: 1)Higher storage density � Up to 80% better space utilization. 2)Improved throughput � Rapid pallet movement and reduced cycle times. 3)Enhanced safety and reliability � Less human intervention, fewer risks. 4) Seamless scalability � Easily integrated and expandable. Attendees were particularly interested in how the pallet shuttle can be combined with AMRs and AS/RS to build end-to-end, automated material flow systems tailored to their warehouse layouts. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) � Mobility Meets Intelligence ATOMIX�s AMRs are designed for dynamic, intelligent material transport within facilities. Equipped with advanced sensors and AI navigation, they autonomously move goods, plan routes, and adapt to real-time conditions without fixed infrastructure. Key capabilities include: 1)Adaptive navigation � Safe and efficient movement in complex environments. 2)System integration � Works seamlessly with shuttles, conveyors, and warehouse management systems. 3)Labor optimization � Reduces manual handling and increases workforce productivity. 4)Fleet scalability � Centralized management for coordinated robot fleets. Together, these solutions demonstrate how ATOMIX�s modular approach can deliver complete, flexible automation ecosystems. Focus on Learning, Collaboration, and Market Validation While technology demonstrations were a major part of ATOMIX�s presence, the company�s primary goal at LogiMAT Southeast Asia was to engage deeply with the Thai logistics ecosystem � from warehouse operators and retailers to system integrators and manufacturing companies. Through discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, ATOMIX�s team gained valuable insights into local operational challenges, such as: 1)The growing demand for automation in medium-sized warehouses. 2)Increasing emphasis on cold-chain logistics and temperature-controlled solutions. 3)Rising interest in scalable, modular systems that evolve with business needs. �These conversations are shaping our strategy,� said [Spokesperson Name]. �Instead of just bringing products to the market, we want to co-develop solutions with local partners. This approach ensures we�re addressing real challenges and delivering measurable value.� Looking Ahead: Building the Future of Logistics in Southeast Asia ATOMIX�s debut at LogiMAT Southeast Asia marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to Thailand and the broader Southeast Asian region. The company plans to strengthen local partnerships, expand technical support and service capabilities, and co-create solutions with customers and integrators in the region. �Our participation here is about more than brand visibility � it�s about building trust, understanding the market, and preparing for sustainable growth,� said Jenny Lu. �We believe Thailand will play a crucial role in the future of intralogistics in Asia, and we�re here to be part of that story.� About ATOMIX TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD. ATOMIX TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD. is a Singapore-based technology company specializing in intelligent intralogistics solutions. With its innovative �1 Software + 4 Atoms� approach, ATOMIX offers modular and scalable automation technologies � including pallet shuttle systems, AMRs, Bin shuttle, and Bin AMR� that empower businesses to build flexible, future-ready logistics operations. Its solutions are trusted by leading companies across manufacturing, e-commerce, cold chain, and distribution industries throughout Asia-Pacific and beyond. For more information, visit: www.atomix.sg�

