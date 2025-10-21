

LONDON, Oct 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - VirPoint.com, a leading multi-asset trading platform, recently announced the expansion of its crypto and digital asset investment business in the UK and Europe. Under the leadership of Alexander Melnik, Senior Investment Specialist and Head of Crypto Desk, the crypto and digital asset investment division continues to perform strongly. This continued outperformance reflects VirPoint's ongoing commitment to delivering measurable value to clients through a combination of advanced analytics, AI-driven trading tools, and experienced human insight. In 2023, portfolios managed within VirPoint's Crypto Desk achieved average annual returns of 18.2%, exceeding the company's overall performance average of 8.5%, as reported by Yahoo Finance. Select digital-asset strategies under the division generated returns of up to 27%, highlighting the platform's success in integrating blockchain-based investments with traditional CFD and equity frameworks. "VirPoint's strength lies in our ability to merge institutional discipline with innovation," said a company spokesperson. "Under Melnik's direction, the Crypto Desk has become a model for how technology and expert strategy can work together to navigate volatility and capture long-term growth opportunities." The performance reinforces VirPoint's position as a trusted partner for Prime-tier and institutional clients seeking diversified exposure across global markets. By aligning advanced trading infrastructure with strategic portfolio management, VirPoint continues to deliver consistent outcomes in both traditional and emerging asset classes. Investment Philosophy: AI-Enhanced Human Insight Melnik is a vocal advocate for technology-assisted investing, describing himself as "a big fan of innovation when it serves human intelligence not replaces it." Within VirPoint's ecosystem, he has helped refine the AI-based tools that monitor market sentiment, volatility, and correlation risk. Clients receive personal guidance on setting up these features through one-on-one Zoom or phone sessions, where Melnik explains each metric and integrates it into their trading strategy. His risk-management philosophy follows two core frameworks used by top institutional desks: The Kelly Criterion Adaptation - optimizing position size relative to the probability of success to maximize long-term portfolio growth while controlling drawdowns.

Value-at-Risk (VaR) Discipline - maintaining exposure within statistically defined loss thresholds, ensuring stability even during unexpected volatility. By blending these quantitative techniques with intuition built from years on trading floors, Melnik helps clients capture opportunities while safeguarding capital - what he calls "the art of growing without overreaching." In 2024, Alexander Melnik and his team were honored with the VirPoint Excellence Award for outstanding performance and deep client satisfaction. The prestigious award, now prominently displayed in the firm's headquarters, serves as a symbol of Melnik's lasting impact on client trust and results. Beyond the accolade, he is widely respected for his mentorship of new specialists within VirPoint, always emphasizing integrity, patience, and emotional intelligence as pillars of advisory excellence. His mentorship sessions consistently draw ambitious younger traders eager to learn to balance technical rigor with psychological resilience. Melnik also leads advanced internal training sessions focused on modern asset allocation principles, where he promotes his signature strategy of combining traditional investments with digital assets to improve overall portfolio performance. His approach to strategic reallocation within blockchain-linked instruments has helped clients achieve higher percentage returns while maintaining strong risk control, a philosophy that has since been adopted by several VirPoint advisors across the firm. Under his guidance, many junior advisors have doubled their client satisfaction scores and demonstrated marked improvements in portfolio stability across volatile markets. For Melnik, education is not a task - it's a philosophy. He believes clients should understand why they invest, not just where. His trademark line, repeated in countless client meetings, summarizes this mindset: "Education is the king. Don't ask yourself if this or if that choose this and that. In diversity and knowledge lies real stability." Looking Ahead: Join the VirPoint Community As VirPoint.com continues to expand its presence across the UK and Europe, the firm is deepening its commitment to client education and empowerment. New investors are invited to join VirPoint's New Client Program, which includes a complimentary introductory Zoom session led by experienced specialists such as Alexander Melnik. These sessions cover platform navigation, strategy fundamentals, and effective use of VirPoint's AI tools - giving clients the confidence to trade smarter from the start. Prospective traders can register directly on VirPoint.com to open an account, explore the VirPoint Academy, and access free resources including tutorials, webinars, and market guides. Whether you are new to CFD trading or managing a diverse portfolio, VirPoint offers the tools, education, and expert support to help you take the next step in your financial journey. Media Contact

