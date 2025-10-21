

HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited (“Tradelink”), a leading digital service provider in Hong Kong and Fadada Intelligence (Hong Kong) Limited (“Fadada”), a global provider of electronic signature, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. Under this collaboration, Tradelink will serve as the exclusive distributor of Fadada’s global signing platform, Nota Sign, in Hong Kong, focusing on local customer needs and jointly promoting the adoption of digital signing services in the region. Additionally, the two parties will integrate their systems via Tradelink’s T+ digital platform to address efficiency and compliance challenges in cross-border document signing for both individuals and corporations. This partnership delivers value across two core dimensions: On one hand, Nota Sign will integrate Tradelink’s trusted digital identity — iD-One (for individuals) and iCorp-One (for corporations) — supported by recognized certificates issued by Tradelink’s wholly owned subsidiary, Digi-Sign Certification Services Limited, the only recognized commercial certification authority in Hong Kong. Combined with remote signing capabilities, this enhances the compliance and security of Nota Sign in the Hong Kong and overseas markets, ensuring hassle-free signing for customers. On the other hand, the integration with the T+ platform will streamline the entire document “initiation–signing–management” process, enabling global enterprises to access a seamless cross-border e-signature experience without the need to build additional technical infrastructure. Fadada has been a leading player in the electronic signature field for over a decade, serving renowned companies such as Microsoft, DELL, SAP, AIRBUS, FedEx, and DHL. Its clients span industries including internet, finance, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Nota Sign, Fadada’s global e-signature platform supports diverse scenarios such as HR management, supply chain collaboration, cross-border transactions, IP licensing, financial services, and medical. In terms of global legal compliance, Nota Sign aligns with multiple legal frameworks, including eIDAS, ESIGN, and ETO, supports certification from major global CA authorities, and enables localized identity verification across more than 100 countries and regions. On the data governance front, it complies with the EU’s GDPR and Hong Kong’s Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO), covering the entire data lifecycle from collection to transmission and storage, with regionalized data storage ensuring sovereignty and security. The platform also offers multi-level trusted signing capabilities, supporting SES, SES + eKYC, AES, and QES to meet various risk preferences. Mr. Tommy Yuen, S.B.S, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tradelink, remarked: "The partnership with Fadada marks a significant milestone in advancing cross-border digital document exchange. As Hong Kong continues to play its role as a super connector and super value-adder, Tradelink is proud to echo that mission by empowering enterprises to enter the Chinese Mainland market while extending their global reach." Mr. Huang Xiang, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Fadada, commended: "We look forward to working with Tradelink to leverage resources across the Greater Bay Area. This collaboration not only brings quality digital signing services to Hong Kong enterprises but also contributes to positioning Hong Kong as a showcase for legal technology, enabling local businesses to access globally compliant, secure, efficient, and intelligent legal tech services." This partnership reflects the shared vision of both parties: leveraging Nota Sign’s product strengths and Tradelink’s trusted digital identity and authentication capabilities to drive innovation in cross-border digital signing, enhance global compliance management for enterprises, and meet the growing demand for secure, adaptable digital solutions in Hong Kong and the surrounding region. From left to right: Mr. Huang Xiang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fadada, Mr. Tommy Yuen, S.B.S., Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tradelink From left to right: Mr. Andrew Cheng, Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer of Tradelink, Mr. Tommy Yuen, S.B.S., Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tradelink, Mr. Huang Xiang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fadada, Ms. Sabrina Lin, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Fadada About Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited Established in 1988 and listed in 2005, Tradelink (Stock Code: 536) is Hong Kong’s digital efficiency pioneer. Since 1997, the company has successfully brought the advantages of its e-solutions to tens of thousands of organisations. Tradelink has pioneered numerous innovative business technology applications in Hong Kong, including EDI, digital certificates, biometric ID and warehouse automation. In addition to offering expertise in supply chain, identity management and PayTech solutions, the company leads in the city’s business-to-government document compliance market. Tradelink customers span all industry sectors. The company has earned the trust of governments, multinationals, and small and medium businesses alike. Hong Kong-based organisations seeking to measurably benefit from greater digital efficiency have a reliable partner with Tradelink. For more information about Tradelink, please visit http://www.tradelink.com.hk. About Fadada Intelligence (Hong Kong) Limited Fadada has been deeply engaged in the field of electronic signatures for over a decade, serving more than 100,000 enterprise clients worldwide across diverse industries, including internet, finance, manufacturing, consumer goods, logistics and transportation, real estate and construction, healthcare, human resources, government, and public services. Nota Sign, developed by Fadada, is a global electronic signature platform that strictly complies with electronic signature, data security, and privacy protection laws and regulations in major countries and regions around the world. It supports legal and regulatory requirements in over 100 countries and regions globally. Fadada is committed to building a trusted global e-signature network that provides reliable, intelligent, and convenient electronic signing services for businesses and individuals worldwide. For more information about Nota Sign, please visit https://www.notasign.com/zh-HK.





Source: Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited

Sectors: Trade Shows, Retail & eCommerce, Legal & Compliance, Local Biz, Trade Finance, Startups, SMEs

