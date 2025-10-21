Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Kingsmen Xperience / CHOOM
Kingsmen Xperience and Choom Announce Strategic Collaboration To Bring K-Culture Experience To Global Audiences

SINGAPORE, Oct 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. (“Kingsmen”), a leading creator of experiences, announced today that Kingsmen Xperience, Inc. (“Kingsmen Xperience”), its United States location-based entertainment-focused subsidiary, together with Choom Pte. Ltd. (“Choom”) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (‘MOU’) establishing a strategic collaboration for the CHOOM Project.

Under the MOU, Kingsmen Xperience and Choom will jointly drive the global expansion of the CHOOM Project, exploring new B2B business opportunities and co-marketing initiatives, such as public relations campaigns, roadshows, and pop-up exhibitions across international markets. This MOU marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration that sets the foundation for future collaboration, as both parties work towards creating innovative and impactful experiences under the CHOOM Project.

The CHOOM Project represents a global franchise initiative built around a distinctive K-pop Kiosk–Social Media concept. It offers immersive, interactive touchpoints through physical kiosks and a dedicated digital platform, enabling K-pop artists to expand their fan base globally while giving audiences new ways to engage with the culture.

Set to debut in key venues across Singapore later this year, CHOOM will feature a series of launch events and promotional activities designed to attract youth, young families, global visitors and fans of K-pop, K-lifestyle and K-entertainment.

“Our collaboration with Choom reinforces Kingsmen’s focus on designing experiences that transcend boundaries. The CHOOM Project captures the spirit of cultural connection, integrating entertainment, creativity, and innovation to engage a global audience in new ways. We’re excited to see how this partnership will unlock opportunities across new markets and communities,” said Anthony Chong, Group Chief Executive of Kingsmen.

Corey Redmond, Senior Executive Vice President of Kingsmen Xperience, added: “CHOOM represents a new generation of cultural experiences, interactive, dynamic, and deeply rooted in community. At Kingsmen Xperience, we see tremendous potential in bringing K-culture to the global stage through fresh storytelling formats and immersive environments. Partnering with Choom allows us to combine our expertise in location-based entertainment with their creative vision.”

James Hong, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Choom, says: "This MOU marks a significant milestone for the CHOOM Project, facilitating our robust expansion into the global market, supported by Kingsmen’s extensive network and decades of experience with numerous successful initiatives. We are delighted and enthusiastic about the strong interest and support our project has received from Kingsmen. With the launch of our kiosks in prominent venues across Singapore within the year 2025, we aim to initiate an aggressive global expansion strategy, beginning with neighboring countries and ultimately extending worldwide."

About Kingsmen Xperience

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, United States, Kingsmen Xperience is the location-based entertainment-focused subsidiary of Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. (SGX:5MZ), a leading creator of experiences listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange.

Kingsmen Xperience transforms iconic consumer brand engagements into reimagined and expansive interactive experiences. By creating landmark attractions, consumers can engage with beloved brands in new and extraordinary ways.

Kingsmen Xperience has vast experience in licensing and managing global intellectual property, raising capital, as well as working with leading commercial real estate companies worldwide for optimal venues. In addition, it provides oversight in the management of the design, production, and operations of experiential attractions. Kingsmen Xperience’s projects include museum-quality travelling exhibitions, pop-ups, and permanent installations, both in traditional and non-traditional venues.

For more information, please visit https://www.kx.kingsmen-int.com.

About Choom

Choom is a Singapore-based company focused on pioneering innovative immersive solutions and experiences through the CHOOM Project. 

For more information, please visit https://www.mychoom.com. 

About CHOOM Project

The Korean word "CHOOM" (춤), romanised from Hangul, means "Dance".

CHOOM Project represents a global franchise initiative centered on the K-pop Kiosk-Social Media concept. CHOOM Project offers distinctive immersive experiences for users while simultaneously facilitating K-pop artists in their efforts to expand their fan base internationally. Through accessible and interactive contact points-Physical Kiosk and Social Media Application-, the project aims to offer incomparable engagement and connection within the K-pop community.

For more information, please contact:

Jessie Mei
Kingsmen Xperience, Inc.
DID: (1) 310 531 8118
Email: info@kingsmenexperience.com 

Eleen Lim
Manager, Corporate Communications
Kingsmen Creatives Ltd.
DID: (65) 6831 1329
Email: eleenlim@kingsmen-int.com

James Hong
Co-founder and Managing Director
Choom Pte. Ltd
DID: (65) 8315 7651
Email: james.hong@thefintra.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Kingsmen Xperience / CHOOM
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Broadcast, Film & Sat, Daily News, Advertising, ASEAN, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Oman Hosts the Oman Investment Forum 2025 in the United Kingdom  
Oct 22, 2025 14:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysia Expands Deployment of BlackBerry Secure Communications for the 46th and 47th ASEAN Summits  
Oct 22, 2025 11:00 HKT/SGT
Kingsmen Xperience and Choom Announce Strategic Collaboration To Bring K-Culture Experience To Global Audiences  
Oct 22, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
ASEAN Ceramics & ASEAN Stone 2025 Concludes with Sustainability Insights and Strengthened Industries Connections  
Oct 22, 2025 09:22 HKT/SGT
Olympus Launches New Surgical Energy Device for Hemostatic Cutting and Vessel Sealing  
Tuesday, October 21, 2025 10:00:00 PM
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch New 2026 Models of the S Series High-Capacity Residential-Use Air-Conditioners for the Japanese Market  
Tuesday, October 21, 2025 9:10:00 PM
Foundry Welcomes Gregory Anderson as Global Chief Revenue Officer  
Oct 21, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
New Land Cruiser "FJ" Makes World Premiere  
Tuesday, October 21, 2025 8:29:00 PM
Sharp Initiates Collaboration with ARAV Corporation for Remote Control Solutions of Construction Machinery Utilizing Satellite Communication  
Tuesday, October 21, 2025 8:00:00 PM
Hong Kong Tech Pavilions at GITEX Global 2025 tap into opportunities in the Middle East  
Oct 21, 2025 19:50 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
2nd MENA Climate Proof Forum 2025
27  -  28   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Telecoms World Asia
18  -  19   November
Bangkok, Thailand
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       