  • Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: OMP
Fortune 500 Leaders Share AI-powered Supply Chain Excellence on Stage at OMP Conference
Industry giants, including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, General Mills, and Kraft Heinz, to present real-world case studies in Miami

MIAMI, FL, Oct 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a global leader in supply chain planning solutions, announced its lineup of customer speakers for the OMP REAL Conference 2025, taking place November 18-19 in Miami. The event will gather industry leaders, technology innovators, and supply chain experts to share how AI-powered supply chain planning delivers real business results.

Speakers include executives from world-leading organizations, including Arxada,AstraZeneca, Beiersdorf, Eastman, Johnson & Johnson, Kraft Heinz, Land O'Lakes, and Visy. They will share real-world case studies of how they're leveraging OMP's Unison Planning™ to boost supply chain agility, resilience, and sustainability. Explore the program.

Conference theme: REAL

This year's theme - Real expertise. Real solutions. Real results. - underscores OMP's commitment to deliver tangible impact through deep industry expertise, an open cloud-native AI-driven platform, and measurable outcomes. The highlight will be a showcase ofUnisonIQ, OMP's AI orchestration framework that enables always-on decision intelligence across the end-to-end supply chain.

Designed for leaders driving transformation or looking to stay ahead of disruption, the OMP Conference offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry peers and share best practices. Participants will explore how human-AI collaboration is shaping the next era of planning excellence through keynotes, interactive sessions, and peer-to-peer learning.

Recognized excellence in supply chain planning

Recently, ten OMP customers - including Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble - were honored in the 2025 Gartner® Supply Chain Top 25 and Masters. During the conference, OMP will recognize several customers for their outstanding supply chain performance.

"Our customers are at the forefront of supply chain innovation," said Kurt Gillis, OMP's Chief Industry & Commercial Officer. "Through human-AI synergy, they are redefining global supply chains with measurable impact across efficiency, service levels, and resilience."

Register today to learn more about these impressive supply chain transformations.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™.

Contact Information
Philip Vervloesem
Chief Commercial & Markets Officer
pvervloesem@omp.com
+1-770-956-2723

Kurt Gillis
Chief Industry & Commercial Officer
kgillis@omp.com
+32 3 650 22 63

SOURCE: OMP




Press release summary
