

LONDON, Oct 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held the Oman Investment Forum 2025 in London to deepen financial, investment, and economic cooperation between the two nations. The event underscored the strategic weight of the Oman-UK partnership and the role of the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG), established in 2018 as the institutional mechanism through which the two countries coordinate investment, fiscal reform, and economic-diversification strategy. Oman enters this year's forum with one of the strongest fiscal positions in the region. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reached USD 78.8 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2025, a 12.8 percent increase compared to 2024. Inflows during the first half of 2025 totalled USD 8.8 billion, reflecting rising international confidence. Omani officials opened the forum by highlighting progress in stabilizing public finances and diversifying the economy. The government's fiscal discipline has sharply reduced public debt from 68 percent of GDP in 2020 to 34 percent in 2024, cutting debt-service costs by over 12 percent from peak levels. Nasser Al Jashmi, Chairman of the Tax Authority and Head of the Omani Delegation to the Strategic Advisory Group, presented "Pathways to Oman's Financial Stability," outlining key reforms in public finance and debt management that have strengthened the country's fiscal resilience and global credit standing. He said, "The historical Omani-UK relations stand as a pillar of friendship and shared prosperity. This forum is a testament to the strong and enduring partnership between our two countries within the framework of the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG). The UK is currently the largest foreign investor in the Sultanate's economy, accounting for 51.2% of total FDI, which emphasizes the importance of this forum in enhancing the growth of investments between the two countries and global investment collaboration." H.E. Mahmood Al Aweini, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Finance and Supervisor of the National Program for Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Sector Development (Estidamah), said: "This forum showcases the renewed international confidence in Oman's economy and financial strength, with the presence of leading financial institutions and investment funds. This event comes after a bold journey of achievements in the public finance reform, which led to milestones in developing its financial system and managed to turn financial challenges into successes. The UK has been and continues to be a key strategic partner in achieving our mutual investment and economic interests. As we are heading into a diversified, competitive, and sustainable future, we look forward to continuing to strengthen this partnership towards the prosperity of both nations." He stated that "the public debt-to-GDP ratio fell from 68% in 2020 to 34% in 2024, which reduced debt service costs by more than 12% from their peak levels since 2020." In the first panel discussion, H.E. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, and H.E. Mahmood Al Aweini discussed "Financing Growth: Reforming Oman's Financial Sector," highlighting initiatives to strengthen the financial and banking sector and the role of debt instruments in financing growth. H.E. Al Musalmi said: "This forum represents a pivotal moment - transforming over two centuries of Omani-British partnership into a structured platform for resilient, diversified growth. Strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Oman offers seamless access to over 2.5 billion consumers - powered by world-class ports, free zones, and integrated supply chains. Our shared ambition is clear: scale investable opportunities, strengthen climate and supply-chain resilience, and generate high-quality jobs - positioning Oman as a competitive regional hub and delivering enduring value for both nations." Mulham Al Jarf, Deputy President for Investment at the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), participated in a panel on "Advancing Oman's Capital Markets in a Global Context." He noted that the OIA has implemented multiple initiatives to expand the Muscat Stock Exchange since assuming ownership in 2021, achieving record growth and trading figures. He added that OIA's participation in the forum underscores its strategic partnerships, contribution to attracting foreign investment, and its position as a partner of choice for global investors. The forum, convened at the invitation of Sohar International Bank and HSBC, brought together senior representatives of global investment funds, financial institutions, and private-sector leaders to explore cross-border opportunities and bilateral collaboration. Parallel sessions addressed fiscal innovation, capital-market reform, and public-private investment mechanisms aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The meetings precede the thirteenth session of the Oman-UK Strategic Advisory Group, scheduled from 23 to 24 October in Cardiff, further cementing the long-standing financial and economic partnership between the two countries. Contact Information

