

HONG KONG, Oct 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass, the compliance and identity verification provider, is thrilled to reveal that it is integrating the BNB Attestation Service (BAS), the standard and platform for Binance’s BNB Chain that facilitates the making of attestations for any use case. This news comes after the recent release of Blockpass’ On-Chain KYC® 2.0, and will see the BAS facilitating Blockpass’ use of on-chain and off-chain attestations. BAS is BNB Chain’s native verification and reputation layer, enabling composable KYC, identity and asset proofs for RWA, DeFi and AI agents. BAS provides both on-chain and off-chain attestation modes. By using Onchain, attestations are recorded on-chain, publicly accessible to anyone. When utilizing Offchain, attestations are stored in BNB Greenfield, BNB’s cutting-edge decentralized storage, allowing users to control access permissions for attestations. Through integrating with the BAS, users gain access to services such as reputation systems, trusted DataFi, airdrops and more. Through this, the BAS offers anyone a path to building trust in a decentralized, internet-driven environment, moving beyond traditional centralized endorsements and geographical limitations to expand opportunities for those looking to develop the decentralized world. Blockpass, the Safe Network for Crypto™, has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass’ compliant network. With the recent addition of On-Chain KYC® 2.0, businesses are now empowered to create verified, reusable digital identities for users, both on the blockchain through on-chain attestations, or off the blockchain through zero-knowledge proofs, providing a single, interoperable and simple solution for dApps and other platforms. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in extending the reach of our attestation registry across the BNB Chain,” said Annie Lee, Founder of BNB Attestation Service. “Through our partnership with Blockpass, we can bridge trusted Web2 credentials into DeFi, RWA, and airdrop ecosystems. By enabling reusable verification credentials, we’re improving user accessibility while building a secure and scalable Web3 environment.” "From the development and launch of our On-Chain KYC® 2.0, we knew that on-chain and off-chain attestations were going to become absolutely vital for the future of identity verification in a Web3 ecosystem,” said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. “We’re delighted to work with the BAS to provide the benefits of our reusable, verified identities to an ever-growing user base as we all seek to develop a secure and trusted decentralized environment.” Through this integration, Blockpass and BAS provide safe, secure and pain-free verification services across the BNB ecosystem and beyond, enabling simple and effective compliance as businesses and individuals alike continue to benefit from the spread of Blockchain and digital assets. By developing the most up-to-date and comprehensive services, a profitable and compliant future can be enjoyed by all. About Blockpass Blockpass provides a comprehensive, cost-effective suite of KYC, KYB, and AML compliance solutions for Web3. Our tools lower onboarding costs, automate processes, and protect against fraud. Core products include our groundbreaking On-Chain KYC 2.0®, which creates verified, reusable digital identities via on-chain attestations and zero-knowledge proofs. We also offer an Advanced KYC Bot™, Unhosted Wallet KYC™, and a Travel Rule Hub. Blockpass features specialized solutions for Launchpads, private token offerings, and node sales, alongside expert compliance outsourcing. By leveraging our network of over one million pre-verified crypto investors, businesses can achieve instant onboarding. Blockpass is a trusted partner for industry leaders like Animoca Brands, Cardano, and RWA Inc., helping to build the Safe Network for Crypto™. Learn more and engage the Blockpass team:

