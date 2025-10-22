Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 23, 2025
Thursday, 23 October 2025, 12:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The National IT Industry Promotion Agency
Japan IT Week Autumn 2025: NIPA Expands South Korea's Presence in Japan's AI and Deep Tech Ecosystem
50 South Korean ICT and Software Companies to Exhibit, Strengthening South Korea-Japan Digital Cooperation

TOKYO, Oct 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) of South Korea announced its full-scale engagement in the Japanese market through participation in Japan IT Week Autumn 2025, taking place from October 22 to 24 at Makuhari Messe, Chiba. NIPA will lead Korea's largest-ever ICT delegation, featuring 50 companies across AI, SaaS, IoT, semiconductors, and XR sectors, further expanding bilateral cooperation in digital innovation between Korea and Japan.

NIPA South KoreaNIPA South Korea

The KOREA NIPA Pavilion, organized by NIPA, will showcase the technological excellence and creativity of Korea's K-Digital industry. The exhibition brings together six major sectors: AI (18 companies), SaaS (10), IoT (12), Semiconductors (4), and XR and others (6) - presenting cutting-edge digital capabilities in one integrated space. Key participants include Rebellions, MangoBoost, PolarisOffice, Digitalog Technologies, STC Lab, OpenSurvey, F1Security, WEVEN, and WINS Technet, all aiming to build partnerships within Japan's industrial ecosystem.

Organized by RX Japan Ltd., Japan IT Week is the country's largest IT exhibition, spanning 15 specialized fields including cloud, AI, security, and automation. The 2025 Autumn edition is expected to attract around 31,000 visitors and 700 exhibitors, providing Korean startups and scale-ups direct access to Japan's enterprise ecosystem.

On October 22, NIPA will host the Korea-Japan Digital Cooperation Seminar at the Hotel New Otani Makuhari, bringing together industry and public-sector representatives from both countries. The seminar will focus on sharing policy and industry insights to support mutual market entry and digital partnership expansion. It will serve as a starting point for long-term collaboration between Korea and Japan's ICT sectors.

"As Japan's digital transformation accelerates, the innovation capacity of Korean ICT and software companies is opening new opportunities for cooperation," said Park Yoon-kyu, President of NIPA. "Through specialized pavilions and IR events, NIPA will continue to support Korean companies in achieving sustainable business outcomes in Japan."

Through participation in Japan IT Week Autumn 2025, NIPA aims to establish a permanent presence in the Japanese market and foster structured partnerships across innovation, policy, and business, contributing to the next wave of digital growth in Asia driven by AI, semiconductors, and deep tech collaboration.

Contact Information
beSUCCESS Media Group
hello@besuccess.com.

SOURCE: The National IT Industry Promotion Agency




Topic: Press release summary
Source: The National IT Industry Promotion Agency
Sectors: Enterprise IT, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TOHO and Haneda Airport Team Up for Godzilla Global Project Launch  
Oct 23, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass & BAS Secure Binance's BNB Chain with Reusable, Verifiable Credentials  
Oct 23, 2025 13:00 HKT/SGT
Japan IT Week Autumn 2025: NIPA Expands South Korea's Presence in Japan's AI and Deep Tech Ecosystem  
Oct 23, 2025 12:30 HKT/SGT
Trio AI and HTHK Sign MOU to Expand 5G-Powered Smart Robotics in Property Management, Construction, and Public Services Organizations, Advancing Hong Kong's Smart City Vision  
Oct 23, 2025 09:28 HKT/SGT
Shoucheng x Wisson: World's First 'Robotic Auto-Charging' Pilot Ends  
Oct 22, 2025 20:25 HKT/SGT
Kincora Awarded Drilling Grant for Wongarbon Project  
Oct 22, 2025 20:09 HKT/SGT
NEC and the Cote d'Ivoire Ministry of Agriculture enhance agricultural efficiency through digital technology  
Wednesday, October 22, 2025 7:55:00 PM
Fujitsu and Kawasaki Frontale sign global Sports for Nature Framework in Japan first  
Wednesday, October 22, 2025 5:16:00 PM
Focus Graphite's Lac Knife Material Passes C4V Validation Testing, Advances to Next-Stage Battery Qualification  
Oct 22, 2025 17:09 HKT/SGT
Fortune 500 Leaders Share AI-powered Supply Chain Excellence on Stage at OMP Conference  
Oct 22, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
HR Summit & Expo
19  -  24   October
Dubai, UAE
2nd MENA Climate Proof Forum 2025
27  -  28   October
Dubai, UAE
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Telecoms World Asia
18  -  19   November
Bangkok, Thailand
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       