

HONG KONG, Oct 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce its innovative and intelligent solution Auto-Op has won the “Best Enterprise Solution Award” at Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK) STAR Award 2025. This award aims to recognize excellent achievements and innovation of companies in the communications industry throughout the year. Winning the award again this year has reaffirmed CITIC Telecom CPC’s commitment to AI+ innovation, driving dual empowerment of technology and data while reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey for enterprises. CITIC Telecom CPC wins “Best Enterprise Solution” Award again at Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK) STAR Award 2025 Mr. Ivan Lee, Senior Vice President of Innovative R&D and Information Technology of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, “We are very excited to receive the prestigious CAHK STAR Award once again, and our innovative solution is honored with the “Best Enterprise Solution Award” this year. Our innovative R&D team leveraged various AI technologies and applications to develop the AI-powered smart business solution - Auto-Op. The solution integrates big data and enterprise scenario models ranging from data collection, storage, mining to governance through deep algorithms, machine learning, and intelligent analysis, optimizing the digital intelligence infrastructure for enterprises. This award highlights CITIC Telecom CPC’s dedication to AI+ innovation. We strive to push the boundaries of innovation, advancing a wide range of intelligent technologies and fostering a more intelligent operational model across industries.” With over 20 years of profound expertise and achievements, CITIC Telecom CPC strives to fulfil enterprise needs in AI applications and optimize operational efficiency through intelligent technologies and a wide range of AI innovation and security solutions to drive intelligent DICT services enhancement across all scenarios. The solutions include SIEM-MiiND intelligent SIEM platform, AI-driven Security Operations Center (AI SOC), AI Pentest and AI Guardrail etc., enabling enterprises to thrive in the AI+ new era, automate business workflows, generate new values from smarter data, and seize business opportunities during digital transformation. The award-winning Auto-Op enterprise solution

affirms cutting-edge innovation capabilities of innovative R&D team International Award-winning and Patented AI Innovative Solutions Optimize Operations & Data Analysis AI-powered one-stop enterprise solution Auto-Op includes two services that have won multiple international industry awards and exclusive patent certifications: Workflow+ streamline business operations, and AI Databank smarter data insights. The solution automates workflows with speedy data analysis and real-time insights, helping enterprises streamline daily operations with a one-stop solution to reduce processing time and ensure data integrity. Workflow+ leverages blockchain, computer vision, Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI assistant to provide flexible workflow design, visual workflow, tailored access control, speedy data input and verification features. Powered by AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies, AI Databank integrates seamlessly massive data from different business systems to enable advanced data analysis, management, mining and report generation. With the integration of Workflow+ and AI Databank, Auto-Op can achieve a maximum reduction in document processing time by 95%, generate reports in a maximum of 10 seconds with over 90% accuracy, and save operational costs by up to 50%. Various Customer Success Stories Affirm Cutting-edge Innovation Capabilities Auto-Op has successfully helped multiple customers spanning financial and telecommunications industries to attain efficient workflows and effective management. A multinational telecommunications corporation uses Auto-Op to automatically optimize data management and analysis, replacing inefficient traditional methods reliant on stored procedures and manual coding. A leading financial institution in Hong Kong is responsible for policy development, financial oversight and driving industry innovation. The financial institution aimed to automate its internal workflows to enhance efficiency, and requires a solution that can effectively tracks and reports ESG performance metrics, particularly carbon emissions from business travel, while complying with strict regulatory privacy standards. CITIC Telecom CPC successfully completed the Auto-Op project in four months, starting from planning, designing, testing to implementation. The project’s deployment time is 60% faster than traditional methods, and its total cost is 60% lower than traditional software development and upfront hardware purchase. Auto-Op has empowered the financial institution to enhance efficiency and sustainability development through intelligent technologies. As a result, streamlined workflows and approval processes have reduced manual efforts while accelerating productivity. Instant access to carbon emissions data and reports generation have assisted the institution to plan and execute data-driven sustainability decisions. The cloud-based Auto-Op enterprise solution is highly scalable without upfront cost, enabling the institution to achieve flexible upgrades and expansion to boost its competitiveness. About CITIC Telecom CPC We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT™ private network solutions, TrustCSI™ information security solutions, DataHOUSE™ cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD™ cloud computing solutions. With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises. With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SD-WAN gateways, 20 cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers. For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com. Media Contacts: Catherine Yuen

