Source: JETOUR Auto
Global Media First Drive of G700: A Comprehensive Validation of GAIA Hybrid Off-Road Architecture

Wuhu, China, Oct 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The world’s leading automotive journalists gathered at Anhui’s Hongyangshan Automotive Sports Park for the first drive of the all-new G700. The event, under the banner “Innovation · Defining the Future,” offered a firsthand look at the GAIA Hybrid Off-Road Architecture.

Smart Off-Road System: Effortless Control All Terrains Escape

During the field tests, the G700 proved its all-terrain capability on challenging courses featuring mogul sections and steep mounds. Confronting undulating and slippery sections, its Intelligent XWD System demonstrated unmatched and recovery capability.

Equipped with front and rear differential locks and an electronic virtual central lock, the system monitors vehicle status 100 times per second via real-time computation, precisely identifying locking timing and distributing torque efficiently, greatly improving recovery efficiency and control.

The G700's GAIA Chassis also became a focal point during testing. Integrating electromagnetic air suspension with a Hydroformed One-Piece Frame Rail, the GAIA Chassis absorbs harsh impacts across bumpy terrain, delivering comfort that exceeded expectations.

In addition, the Intelligent X Mode enhances ease of driving by combining ADAS vision with multi-dimensional perception data, automatically identifying road surfaces and dynamically adjusting driving strategies, earning high praise from participating media.

GAIA iDM-O: The Ultimate Hybrid Off-Road Solution

In uphill and acceleration tests, the G700’s GAIA iDM-O system delivered both strength and smoothness — establishing itself as JETOUR’s flagship hybrid off-road technology platform and the benchmark for hybrid off-road performance.

The 2.0T engine combined with dual electric motors produces a maximum system torque of 1,135 N·m, providing powerful traction for low-speed climbing and extreme recovery, embodying the unique appeal of hybrid off-roading.

During straight-line acceleration tests, media measurements confirmed the G700 achieves 0-100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. Additionally, the G700 boasts a combined range of 1,400 km and a WLTC fuel consumption of only 8.8L/100 km, combining powerful performance with outstanding energy efficiency.

The Hongyangshan test drive was not only a validation of rugged performance but also an immersive experience of intelligence and premuim. Moving forward, JETOUR will continue to reshape the definition of premium hybrid off-road with its exceptional intelligent manufacturing capabilities, striving to become the "World's Leading Hybrid Off-road Brand."

Company: JETOUR Auto
Contact Person: Weitong Liu
Email: liuweitong@mychery.com 
Website: https://www.jetour.com.cn/  
Telephone: 15395367939




Source: JETOUR Auto
