

Jakarta, Indonesia, October 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Archipelago Video Summit, held on 9 October in Jakarta, brought together over 150 senior executives from across Asia to explore the future of video in some of the world’s most dynamic markets of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. In the opening keynote, Hermawan Sutanto, Managing Director of Vidio, shared how the platform is building a local streaming powerhouse around sports rights and original content to leverage a dual advertising and subscription revenue strategy. Sutanto emphasized that in Indonesia, “execution is everything” while also highlighting Vidio’s aggressive stance against piracy. He also outlined the use of AI in three key areas—hypertargeting user recommendations to drive subscriptions, process automation including customer service, and business innovation such as dynamic ad placement in live sports and local language translation for regional dialects. Looking ahead, he projected that the penetration of OTT streaming in Indonesia could double to 15% within the next five years. In Reinventing for a Dynamic Future, Jane Jimenez-Basas, President & CEO of MediaQuest Holdings and Cignal TV, highlighted the Philippines’ unique media ecosystem and her vision to build a content-focused platform integrated with telco services. While linear TV continues to hold its ground, the real momentum is coming from streaming. However, with lower ARPU, strategic partnerships—such as device distribution and app launches—are essential to scaling reach and driving sustainable growth. “I’m trying to build a content focused ecosystem not a channel business,” said Jimenez-Basas. And with the success Cignal has had with micro-dramas particularly with younger audiences, Jimenez-Basas also revealed their ambition to produce AI-generated micro-dramas in the future. Piracy remained a central theme throughout the summit. Gina Golda Pangaila, SVP, Legal, Anti-Piracy & Government Relation, Vidio, emphasized the need for a multi-layered, industry-wide approach, combining defensive measures like DRM and content protection with offensive strategies that enhance the consumer experience and investing in anti-piracy technologies. She also highlighted the critical role of AVIA and AVISI in lobbying governments to support these efforts. Darmawan Zaini, Chief Technology Officer, Vision+, also called for stronger consumer education—especially among younger audiences—and even suggested exploring penalties for those who consume pirated content. Ian Franklyn, Chief Revenue Officer, MainStreaming, echoed the urgency, and stressed the importance of real-time detection and rapid response especially for live content where pirates profit most and content owners face the greatest losses. “Piracy is no longer a nuisance—it’s organized crime. . .The goal is to give back power to the content owner,” said Franklyn. On the future of satellite video, technology leaders from AsiaSat, MEASAT, and INTEGRASYS reaffirmed satellite’s relevance and cost effectiveness in reaching rural and underserved markets and playing a critical role in bridging the digital divide across Southeast Asia’s archipelagic geographies. In the sessions focused on monetization strategies, speakers acknowledged that while Connected TV (CTV) adoption in Southeast Asia faces infrastructural and content acquisition challenges, its growth trajectory is accelerating rapidly. Tushar Tyagi, Head of Channel Partnerships, Samsung Ads, noted that the region is poised to leapfrog traditional development stages and move directly toward smart, data-driven outcomes, making education, standardization, and AI-powered addressability essential to unlocking CTV’s full monetization potential. The sessions also explored co-viewing trends and the power of contextual advertising, emphasizing the growing importance of data-driven personalization, with innovations in ad formats and audience segmentation helping to drive engagement across both linear and OTT platforms. Sachidananda Panda, President, Client, WPP Media, summed up the future of streaming with the “three I’s”—Intelligence, Integration, and Impact—underscoring the role of AI, cross-platform strategies, and effectiveness in shaping the next wave of video advertising. The CEO Dialogue wrapped up the day with Mike Kerr, Managing Director, Asia, beIN Media Group, emphasizing the importance of disciplined content acquisition and strategic partnerships, particularly in sports, while cautioning against overreliance on traditional advertising models. Alexandre Muller, Managing Director APAC, TV5MONDE noted that Asia’s rapid adoption of new technologies continues to inspire innovation, but success requires deep local understanding and collaboration. The dialogue closed with a shared optimism for the region’s future, grounded in adaptability, innovation, and a commitment to building scalable, consumer-centric media ecosystems. Archipelago Video Summit is proudly sponsored by Gold Sponsors Publica by IAS, Vidio and Vision+ and Silver Sponsors AsiaSat, INTEGRASYS, INVIDI, Magnite, MainStreaming and TV5MONDE. About the Asia Video Industry Association The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. 