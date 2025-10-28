Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 15:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.'s Hong Kong IPO: "A+H" Dual Platform Anchors a New Journey of Globalization

HONG KONG, Oct 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – On October 28, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (6031.HK) was officially listed on the Main Board of HKEX (Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited).

The listing marks a pivotal step in the company’s capital deployment and globalization strategy, coming 21 years after its July 3, 2003, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (600031.SH). It also finalizes the company’s A+H dual-listing framework—a key milestone for its global expansion.

On the morning of the listing, government officials, business partners, intermediaries, and Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.’s management joined the ceremony at HKEX to mark the occasion. At 9:30 a.m., Mr. Xiang Wenbo, Rotating Chairman of SANY Group and Chairman of Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., together with Mr. Yu Hongfu, Director of SANY Group and President of Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., struck the gong at the trading hall, signaling the firm’s entry into international capital markets and the start of a new global growth phase.

At the listing ceremony, Mr. Xiang Wenbo remarked: “Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.’s listing in Hong Kong is both the fulfillment of opportunities and the reward for our relentless efforts. It represents not only the capital market’s recognition of SANY’s high-quality development but also a historic opportunity for Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. to explore broader international financing channels and embrace a larger global market. SANY will leverage Hong Kong, which is a ‘super connector’ for international capital, continue advancing the strategy of globalization, digitalization, and decarbonization. Through innovative technology and outstanding, solid performance, we will reward investors’ trust and support, contribute SANY’s strength to the construction of the international financial center of Hong Kong, and inject SANY’s energy into global sustainable development.”

For the H-share offering, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. offered approximately 632 million H-shares globally, with a 15% over-allotment option, at an offering price of HKD 21.30 per share. The IPO attracted 21 cornerstone investors, who together subscribed for US$759 million worth of shares. These cornerstone investors include Temasek, BlackRock, Infore Capital, Hillhouse, UBS Asset Management, LMR, RBC GAM, WT, Oaktree Capital, Foresight Fund, Perseverance, Greenwoods, Pinpoint, Ghisallo, Jane Street, Fenghe, Qube, Weichai Power, Dajia Insurance, Fast, and Value Partners, reflecting the strong confidence and high recognition of the international capital market in Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd..

Since its founding, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. has transformed from a single-product, single-market player into a world-class construction machinery firm with diversified offerings, global operations, and a leading market position. This growth was driven by organic expansion, strategic acquisitions, and joint ventures.

Currently, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is advancing three core strategies: Globalization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization. Per Frost & Sullivan, it ranks 3rd globally and 1st in China for core construction machinery revenue (2020–2024). During the Track Record Period, products of the company have reached customers in over 150 countries and regions., with 2020–2024 global No.1 rankings in cumulative excavator sales and concrete machinery revenue. Overseas revenue grew at a 15.2% CAGR (2022–2024) and accounted for 57.4% of total sales in the four months ended April 30, 2025.

On Digitalization, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. uses digital tech to optimize end-to-end manufacturing, operations, and services, upgrading factories to build global competitiveness. As of April 30, 2025, it is the only global construction machinery firm with two World Economic Forum (WEF)-certified Lighthouse Factories—the Beijing Piling Machinery Plant and Changsha No. 18 Plant—serving as industry benchmarks for smart manufacturing.

For Decarbonization, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is a leader in low-carbon construction machinery. It launched over 40 new energy product models in 2024, including excavators and mixers, with new energy revenue hitting RMB402.5 million—well above the global industry average contribution ratio. Its electric excavators, electric truck mixers, and electric dump trucks lead China in sales.

With the H-share listing as a catalyst, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. will deepen its three strategies: expanding global client reach via Globalization, boosting competitiveness through Digitalization, and building sustainability via Decarbonization. Net proceeds from the Global Offering will fund four key areas—global sales/service network expansion, R&D enhancement, overseas manufacturing capacity growth, and working capital replenishment—to support strategy execution and create investor value.

As the global market evolves, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is poised to capitalize on global opportunities. It will continue to strengthen its position as a leading global construction machinery firm, driving growth through innovation and strategic expansion.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Automotive, Construct, Engineering, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and Eisai Announce WELIREG(R) (belzutifan) Plus LENVIMA(R) (lenvatinib) Met Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival (PFS) in Certain Previously Treated Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma  
Tuesday, October 28, 2025 11:30:00 PM
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems to Exhibit at Japan Mobility Show 2025  
Tuesday, October 28, 2025 11:00:00 PM
Fujitsu AI transforms regional healthcare in Iki city  
Tuesday, October 28, 2025 10:24:00 PM
Hitachi announces initiatives aligned with Japan - U.S. strategic investments  
Tuesday, October 28, 2025 9:34:00 PM
NEC Achieves Cisco Gold Provider Status, Strengthening Global Strategic Partnership in the AI era  
Tuesday, October 28, 2025 9:09:00 PM
OctoHorizon: Where Engineering Shapes the Future of Trading  
Oct 28, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
GMG Achieves Major Commercial Milestone - THERMAL-XR(R) to be Distributed Through Australian Beijer Ref and Kirby Network  
Oct 28, 2025 20:09 HKT/SGT
The 20th Eco Expo Asia opens today  
Oct 28, 2025 19:03 HKT/SGT
Radisson Step-Out Drilling at O'Brien Gold Project Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Multiple Locations  
Oct 28, 2025 18:39 HKT/SGT
Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.'s Hong Kong IPO: "A+H" Dual Platform Anchors a New Journey of Globalization  
Oct 28, 2025 15:55 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Telecoms World Asia
18  -  19   November
Bangkok, Thailand
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       