Monday, 27 October 2025, 16:08 HKT/SGT
Alltronics Adds New Production Capacity in Malaysia with Acquisition
- Plans Further Expansion to Meet Evolving Customer Demands

HONG KONG, Oct 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Alltronics Holdings Limited (“Alltronics” or the “Group”) (SEHK: 833), a leading manufacturer of electronic products, has added three assembly lines in Malaysia with the acquisition of a factory in Penang, establishing its first production foothold outside of China. This move marks a significant step in the Group’s strategic development to diversify its production facilities in Asia and paves the way for further expansion to better meet evolving customer needs.

Following the completion of the Group’s acquisition in August this year, Winner Sky Technology Hong Kong Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Malaysia, Winner Sky Technology Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., (collectively the “Target Group”) have become indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Alltronics. This is the first time the Group has wholly-owned subsidiaries with production facilities outside of China. Originally a subcontractor of the Group, the Target Group operates a factory in Penang, Malaysia, and its principal business activities are the manufacturing, assembly and sale of electronic products, components and parts.  

To further strengthen its production capabilities, the Group plans to establish a second factory in Malaysia by early next year. The new facility is expected to comprise 12 assembly lines, more than quadrupling the Group's total workforce in Malaysia and substantially increasing its production capacity.

Mr. Lam Yin Kee, Chairman and Executive Director of Alltronics, said, “In the face of today’s dynamic global landscape, we are steadfast in executing our strategy to diversify our production footprint across Asia, which is essential for enhancing our operational resilience and agility. Establishing our first production facility outside China in Malaysia is a pivotal milestone in realizing our strategic vision. This foundation enables us to serve our customers more effectively and create greater long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Lam Chee Tai, Eric, Chief Executive and Executive Director of Alltronics, added, “We are focused on seamlessly integrating this new facility into our operations and optimizing its management efficiency. It signifies the beginning of a new chapter of development for Alltronics, and is the cornerstone of our broader ambition to expand our production base in Malaysia and extend to other Asian markets.”

About Alltronics Holdings Limited (Stock code: 833)

Alltronics Holdings Limited is mainly engaged in the design and manufacture of a wide range of electronic products with quality and style. The Company is a constituent stock of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Hong Kong Micro Cap Index. For more information, please visit the company website http://www.alltronics.com.hk/




