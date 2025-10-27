Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: The International Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize
International Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize 2025 Highlights Central Asian Cooperation

Oct 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The International Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize Jury announced the 2025 laureates in recognition of outstanding efforts contributing to regional harmony and security in Central Asia. The award honors the signing of the Treaty on the Junction Point of State Borders and the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship in Khujand, Tajikistan, on March 31, 2025 — landmark agreements that strengthen legal frameworks for mutual trust and cross-border collaboration.

Established on June 22, 2022, by the Russian Historical Society, the Russian Peace Foundation, and the Russian Military Historical Society, the International Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize Foundation convenes juries including prominent figures from Argentina, Belarus, India, China, Russia, France, South Africa, and Japan. Jury Chairman Valery Gergiev, renowned conductor and artistic director of the Mariinsky Theatre, emphasized the prize’s mission to “advance global understanding and mutual respect.” He noted the growing reach of the peace movement inspired by Russian writer-philosopher Leo Tolstoy, expressing hope that the prize could, like music, “help nations listen and truly hear one another.”

The 2025 honor celebrates the joint efforts of:

- Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyz Republic

- Emomali Rahmon, Republic of Tajikistan

- Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Republic of Uzbekistan

Their collaboration has strengthened stability, sustainable growth, and the international profile of Central Asia. The award ceremony date will be announced soon.

About the Prize

The International Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize is awarded by an international jury established by the founders of the L.N. Tolstoy International Peace Prize Foundation. The jury is composed of distinguished Russian and foreign figures of recognized international standing and moral authority.

Candidates for the Prize may include individuals, initiative groups, national and international public foundations, organizations, movements, scientific and research centers, as well as educational institutions. Self-nomination is not permitted; however, nominators are encouraged to publicly discuss the candidates they propose. Rooted in the humanist ideals of Leo Tolstoy, the Prize honors those whose work embodies the pursuit of peace, moral integrity, and shared progress for humanity.

