

Brisbane, Australia--(ACN Newswire - October 28, 2025) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Beijer Ref has agreed to offer the Company's proprietary THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE heat transfer coating as an optional coating solution on Beijer Ref and Kirby branded refrigeration evaporator coils, including the Beijer Patton and Kirby Guardian lines as seen in Figure 1, across all of Beijer Ref's and Kirby's approximately 73 wholesale locations in Australia starting from 17 November 2025. Beijer Ref customers electing to have the optional coating solution applied to their Beijer Ref or Kirby refrigeration evaporator coils will contract directly with Beijer Ref, who will enter into a bilateral agreement with the Company, subject to GMG's standard terms and conditions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in GMG's commercialization of its innovative coating products for energy efficiency and corrosion resistance in the HVAC-R industry. Figure 1: Beijer Patton Evaporator Coil and Kirby Guardian Evaporator Coil To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/272201_gmg_figure1_550.jpg While the collaboration is for an indeterminate period, the Company anticipates that as the advantages of THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE are experienced by customers electing to have the coating applied, the benefits to both Beijer Ref and the Company will support a long-term arrangement. However, at present either party may terminate the collaboration at any time. Beijer Ref is one of the world's largest global refrigeration and HVAC wholesalers, headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, with operations spanning more than 40 countries and over 500 branches worldwide, 6,000 employees and 200,000 customers. In Australia, Beijer Ref Group distributes through Kirby, Beijer Ref Australia, SCM REF Australia, and ACD Trade, providing air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, components, and engineering solutions. The company serves diverse sectors such as supermarkets, cold storage, and industrial refrigeration, combining expertise with local manufacturing and distribution capabilities. GMG's THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE coating utilizes the Company's unique graphene-based formulation to improve the thermal performance and longevity of heat exchange surfaces. The application of this coating to Beijer Patton and Kirby Guardian evaporator coils is expected to enhance corrosion resistance, cooling efficiency, reduce energy consumption and provide sustainability benefits across diverse cooling environments. This initiative extends the availability of GMG's product through Beijer Ref's extensive distribution network while offering Australian customers improved system performance and energy/emission reduction pathways. GMG plans to utilize a network of trained and approved HVAC contractors to apply its THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE coating on refrigeration and air-conditioning coils for this roll out for coating Beijer Ref products starting in the capital cities of mainland Australia. Each participating contractor will undergo GMG certification in the GMG SPRAY ACADEMY to ensure they are proficient in the coating's three-stage process: surface cleaning and preparation, graphene-based coating application, and post-application inspection and maintenance verification. This ensures consistent quality, adherence to safety protocols, and correct use of GMG's proprietary application methods.​​ These certified contractors will deliver coating services on-site or at pre-approved GMG spray coating plants nationally, enabling GMG to scale deployment seamlessly through both direct and distributor channels, particularly in collaboration with Beijer Ref and Kirby stores. By drawing on established HVAC service professionals, the Company ensures local availability, rapid turnaround for installations, and full compliance with the quality standards required for quality assurance.​ This contractor program forms part of GMG's strategic commercialization model, where trained technicians act as frontline partners in the installation of graphene-enhanced coatings for end users. The approach maximizes accessibility, maintains warranty integrity, and strengthens GMG's reputation for technical excellence and customer support across Australia's HVAC-R market. GMG's Chief Executive Officer, Craig Nicol, commented: "We are proud to see THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE incorporated into Beijer Ref's and Kirby's product offerings in Australia as an option for their leading HVAC-R products. This partnership demonstrates the growing recognition of graphene-enhanced materials as a viable route to corrosion resistance and greater efficiency in conventional HVAC-R systems. The Company continues to expand its market reach globally through strategic channel partners and remains committed to advancing environmentally responsible technologies through graphene innovation." GMG's Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Jack Perkowski, commented "Congrats to the team – great to see this next step in the roll out of GMG's global leading energy saving products." About GMG: GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries. GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the offering of THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE heat transfer coating on Beijer Ref and Kirby branded refrigeration evaporator coils, THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE's ability to enhance corrosion resistance, cooling efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and provide sustainability benefits across diverse cooling environments, improve system performance and energy/emission reduction pathways, the intention to utilize a network of trained and approved HVAC contractors to apply its THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE coating, the proficiency of contractors in the application of THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE, the delivery of coating services on-site or at pre-approved GMG spray coating plants, the Company's ability to scale deployment seamlessly, the Company's ability to ensure local availability, rapid turnaround for installations, and full compliance with the quality standards required for quality assurance, the strategic commercialization model's ability to maximize accessibility, maintain warranty integrity, and strengthen GMG's reputation for technical excellence and customer support across Australia's HVAC-R market, the growth in recognition of graphene-enhanced materials as a viable route to corrosion resistance and greater efficiency in conventional HVAC-R systems, the Company's continued expansion of its market reach globally through strategic channel partners and the Company's commitment to advancing environmentally responsible technologies through graphene innovation. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that GMG will be able to take orders and deliveries to meet distributor demand around the worldwide. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that products may not be available for sales or delivery to meet customers' expectations. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 