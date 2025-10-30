

SINGAPORE, Oct 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OTS Holdings Limited (“OTS Holdings” or the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a brand builder and food manufacturing group, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new advanced food manufacturing facility located at Lot 1734, Jalan Kampung Pisang, Bukit Keremoiyang, 86200 Simpang Renggam, Johor Darul Takzim, Malaysia. The facility will operate under a wholly-owned subsidiary Ellaziq (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. The event on 28 October 2025 was graced by Yang Berhormat Tuan Lee Ting Han, Chairman of the Johor State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee, along with representatives from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation, the Johor State Islamic Religious Department, as well as representatives from banking institutions, partners, and business associates.



From left to right: 1. Mr. Mohamad Reduan Mohd Zabri, Director, MIDA Johor; 2. Ms. Wan Hariati Wan Salleh, Senior Deputy Director, Food Technology & Resources Based Industries Division, MIDA; 3. Yang Berhormat Tuan Lee Ting Han, Chairman of Johor State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee; 4. Mr. Ong Bee Chip, Managing Director, OTS Holdings Limited; 5. Mdm. Ong Chew Yong, Executive Director, OTS Holdings Limited; and 6. Dr. Yu Lai Boon, Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director, OTS Holdings Limited With a total investment of approximately RM40 million, the new Johor manufacturing facility is halal certified and equipped with new advanced F&B machinery and automation, boosting the Group’s monthly halal production capacity by up to 200 tonnes — more than three times of its Singapore’s halal production output. Backed by advanced production capabilities and in-house R&D expertise, the Group has undertaken extensive renovation and upgrading works, since acquiring the property for RM14.3 million in November 2023, to ensure the new facility aligns with the Group’s stringent food manufacturing standards, quality controls and operational requirements. With a land size of 178,863 square feet, the Johor manufacturing facility has a built-up area of 65,000 square feet that includes office space, production and maintenance facility with boilerhouse and workshop. Dedicated exclusively to halal production, the Johor manufacturing facility has successfully obtained its halal certification in August 2025. Notably, the Johor manufacturing facility is equipped with new advanced F&B machinery and automation, which will enable the Group to maintain stringent quality standards while operating with a lean workforce. In comparison to the Singapore facility, which produces 60 tonnes of halal products monthly within 17,000 square feet, the Johor plant will boast a capacity of up to 200 tonnes per month — more than three times of Singapore’s production output. Commenting on the grand opening of its new Johor manufacturing facility, Managing Director of OTS Holdings, Mr. Ong Bee Chip said: “Our new Johor facility reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the Muslim consumer segment, which continues to grow both in value and demand. Our focus is not just on increasing volume, but on creating products that resonate with the values and expectations of the Muslim community, while maintaining the stringent standards of food quality and safety. Targeting the growing Muslim consumer market locally and abroad—from Singapore and Malaysia to the Middle East, UAE, and Africa, our enhanced production capacity will also strengthen our export capabilities, extending our trusted halal brands and high quality products to a larger audience globally.” About OTS Holdings Limited (Bloomberg: OTS:SP / SGX Stock Code: OTS) Established in 1993, OTS Holdings Limited is a brand builder and food manufacturing group in the consumer industry with a strong niche in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products with key markets in Singapore and Malaysia. The Group’s vision is to develop a growing portfolio of established consumer brands and become an innovative market leader in the region. Targeting both halal and non-halal consumer segments, the Group has more than 1,100 SKUs across 13 main product types under its eight house brands and notably the Group’s flagship brands, “Golden Bridge” and “Kelly’s” have become established household names within the ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products market in Singapore and Malaysia. The Group owns and operates three modern food manufacturing facilities, two in Singapore and one in Simpang Renggam, Johor, Malaysia. In Singapore, its integrated food manufacturing facilities with in-house research and development team span across around 98,285 square feet with an average annual production of around 2,500 tonnes of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products. The Group’s food products are sold in major supermarkets, convenience stores, provision shops, hotels and restaurants in Singapore and Malaysia. Having built an established sales and distribution network over the past few decades, the Group aims to expand its presence in existing markets and overseas. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.ots-holdings.com. Issued on behalf of OTS Holdings Limited by 8PR Asia Pte Ltd. Media & Investor Contacts:

