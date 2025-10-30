

Placement of 20,000,000 Placement Shares at S$0.39 each has been fully taken up, raising gross proceeds of S$7.8 million.

Prominent institutional funds and investors that subscribed for the Placement Shares include Lion Global Investors Limited (as investment manager for and on behalf of its clients), Asdew Acquisitions Pte Ltd, ICH Synergrowth Fund, Ginko-AGT Global Growth Fund and Mr Tan Kim Seng, among others.

Supported by Singapore’s robust construction outlook of S$39 billion to S$46 billion annually from 2026 to 2029 and large-scale coastal protection initiatives of S$100 billion, the Group is well-positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities with its integrated and synergistic business model.

SAC Capital Private Limited acted as the Placement Agent in relation to the Placement. Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd. acted as the Placement Agent and the Sub-Placement Agent. Singapore, Oct 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - SGX-Catalist listed Reclaims Global Limited (“Reclaims Global” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiary, the “Group”), an eco-friendly integrated service provider within Singapore’s construction sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed a share placement (“Placement”), comprising a total of 20,000,000 new shares issued at a price of S$0.39 per share, raising gross proceeds of S$7.8 million. With its integrated and synergistic business model within Singapore’s construction industry, the Group specialises in the customisation of excavation/demolition/building construction solutions, operating fleet management of construction vehicles and equipment as well as the recycling of construction and demolition waste. “This successful placement marks a key milestone for the Group as the macro growth momentum in Singapore’s construction industry, coupled with national investment in coastal protection initiatives, creates opportunities for Reclaims Global to deliver enhanced long-term value to our stakeholders,” said Mr. Chan Chew Leh, Executive Chairman. “Building on our established foundation and track record within the construction industry, Reclaims Global is well-positioned to pursue larger-scale projects as a trusted partner. Backed by strong sectoral tailwinds, we aim to expand our market presence and capture new business opportunities via our integrated and synergistic business model,” added Mr. Tan Kok Huat, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. In its latest 1H2026 results (for the financial year ended 31 July 2025) announced on 9 September 2025, Reclaims Global reported revenue growth of 14.9% to S$21.78 million (as compared to previous corresponding period) with net profit of S$2.5 million. The Company has announced an interim dividend of S$0.005 per share for 1H2026 and over the past two years, the Company has paid at least S$0.01 per share of dividends annually. About Reclaims Global Limited (SGX - NEX / Bloomberg - RGL: SP/ Reuters - RECL.SI) Listed on the Catalist of the SGX-ST in March 2019, Reclaims Global Limited is an eco-friendly integrated service provider within Singapore’s construction industry, specialising in the customisation of excavation/demolition/building construction solutions, operating fleet management of construction vehicles and equipment as well as the recycling of construction and demolition waste. The Group’s integrated and synergistic business model is organised into three main business segments as follows: (1) excavation services; (2) logistics and leasing; and (3) recycling. Since its inception in 2009, the Group has established a strong reputation and proven track record for reliable execution and timely delivery of diverse projects across the construction sector. For more information, please refer to the corporate website https://reclaims-enterprise.com Issued on behalf of Reclaims Global Limited by 8PR Asia Pte Ltd. Media & Investor Contacts:

Mr. Alex TAN

Mobile: +65 9451 5252

Email: alex.tan@8prasia.com





